Mall group issues statement as regular operations experience disruption
Sharjah has announced an extension of distance learning for private schools in the emirate due to unstable weather conditions.
After two days of online classes, students will continue to study remotely on Thursday, April 18.
More to follow
Mall group issues statement as regular operations experience disruption
Some disembarked from their vehicles and attempted to complete the rest of their journey on foot
Muezzins had previously used their azans to stress the stay-home message during the peak of Covid-19
Earlier today, Dubai Airports confirmed that the bad weather impacted multiple inbound and outbound flights
Authorities in the city advised residents to use the public transport to avoid water ponds and flooding
Families where both parents are working, and children are still young face maximum challenges navigating work and overlooking children’s classes
The directive comes amid worsening weather conditions across the country
Certain occupational exemptions have been announced