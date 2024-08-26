UAE rulers extend wishes as more than 1 million students return to schools

These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to being a reliable mediator supporting diplomacy to resolve the crisis between the two countries
With more than one million students returning to UAE schools on Monday after their two-month summer break, UAE's rulers have extended their best wishes for the students, teachers, and parents.
President Sheikh Mohamed took to X to congratulate the students, teachers, and parents, saying, "As the new school year begins, I extend my best wishes to students, teachers, parents, and all those working in the education sector."
"Education remains a cornerstone of our nation’s ongoing progress, supported by a comprehensive and advanced system that maximises learning, encourages cooperation between schools and families, and integrates knowledge, values, and strong character while promoting the responsible use of AI and new technology," Sheikh Mohamed added.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, also extended his greetings to the students.
In a social media post, the Dubai Ruler said, "The beginning of the school year...the beginning of a new life in our society...and the launch of an academic career for our children... nd a new journey in the seas of science and knowledge for our students."
"We are optimistic about the beginning of the school year.. and we are optimistic about our schools that are full of our future cadres that we are counting on.. and we are optimistic about a new academic year that brings goodness, knowledge and prosperity to all of us, God willing," Sheikh Mohammed added.
ALSO READ:
These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to being a reliable mediator supporting diplomacy to resolve the crisis between the two countries
Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than US$3.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Sudan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Motorists have been asked to comply with speed limits, especially in areas around schools and avoid distractions like using mobile phones
For these residents, the inability to connect with their loved ones has turned the devastating natural disaster into a nightmare
Research focusing on students aged between 18 and 23, found that noise pollution leads to symptoms like stress, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating
'The decision reaffirms our determination to contribute to building bridges to help the people of Afghanistan,' a UAE official says
Parents whose children need tablets and computers for school are trooping to these shops to save big
The invitation is to attend the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative Forum 2024 in Riyadh from October 29-31