UAE rulers extend wishes as more than 1 million students return to schools

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 8:15 AM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM

With more than one million students returning to UAE schools on Monday after their two-month summer break, UAE's rulers have extended their best wishes for the students, teachers, and parents.

President Sheikh Mohamed took to X to congratulate the students, teachers, and parents, saying, "As the new school year begins, I extend my best wishes to students, teachers, parents, and all those working in the education sector."

"Education remains a cornerstone of our nation’s ongoing progress, supported by a comprehensive and advanced system that maximises learning, encourages cooperation between schools and families, and integrates knowledge, values, and strong character while promoting the responsible use of AI and new technology," Sheikh Mohamed added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, also extended his greetings to the students.

In a social media post, the Dubai Ruler said, "The beginning of the school year...the beginning of a new life in our society...and the launch of an academic career for our children... nd a new journey in the seas of science and knowledge for our students."