UAE parents want 'exam-free assessments' for children in private schools too

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 4:49 PM

Parents of private school students are calling for a similar transition in their schools, as the UAE announces a shift from traditional exams to skills-based assessments for some public school students in the second semester. They believe this new approach could significantly benefit their children by reducing stress and create a more engaging learning environment.

Hessa Mohamed, a resident of Abu Dhabi and mother of two young students in a private school, is particularly enthusiastic about the prospect. Her children, who are in the 6th and 3rd grades, are excited about the possibility of a semester free from traditional exams.

Hessa finds this potential change to be a significant relief for her family. "The idea of having a semester without exams is wonderful," she said. "It allows my children to focus more on learning rather than being pressured to study for tests." She added, "For my younger child, the constant pressure of exams can be quite limiting. This new approach makes them excited about learning and helps them engage with their studies more openly."

In Sharjah, another parent, Emily Diego, an Armenian expat, also supports the change. She highlighted her son's struggles with exam-related stress, saying, "When I discussed the announcement of exam-free assessments in public schools with my son, he was jealous. He often becomes very anxious about exams, despite being a bright student. The pressure and fear of not performing well can be overwhelming."

Muzna Ali Al Zyoudi, a mother of four, including some who study in private schools, expressed her approval of the new approach. "This is a good decision for the students because the second term is already short on time," she said. "We have been looking forward to this change for a long time." Al Zyoudi hopes the scheme will be implemented in private schools in the future, adding, "It will be a positive change for the students."

Will it be implemented in private schools soon?

In light of the UAE’s shift towards skills-based evaluations, Khaleej Times reached out to educational experts from private schools to understand what this might mean for students and schools.

Amel Dali-Bey, Deputy Head of Primary at Nord Anglia Dubai (NAS-Dubai), views this transition positively, highlighting its potential to enhance student engagement. "Moving to skills-based evaluations will make learning more relevant to real-world applications, fostering critical thinking and creativity essential for future success," she explained.

However, she noted potential concerns, saying, "There may be some anxiety among students and parents about the absence of formal grades and international benchmarks."

Dali-Bey anticipates a gradual adoption of this evaluation method among private schools. "The demand for a more holistic education is driving this change," she said, pointing to NAS Dubai's DICE curriculum, which integrates interdisciplinary learning. "Parental expectations and alignment with global educational trends will be crucial in this shift," he added.

Rania Hussein, Deputy Head of School at SISD Swiss International School Dubai, emphasises that this shift aligns closely with practices in the International Baccalaureate (IB) programs. "The PYP and MYP focus on assessing students’ skills rather than rote memorization," Hussein noted. "This approach prepares students for complex real-world challenges." She acknowledged, however, that private schools might be slow to adopt these changes unless examination boards update their criteria. "Unless these boards change their assessment methods, schools will likely continue following traditional models," she said.