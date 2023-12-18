UAE private tuition licence announced: Eligibility, how to apply, permit validity explained

KT File photo

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 11:43 AM Last updated: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 12:41 PM

A new work permit for teachers in the UAE regulates the provision of private lessons for students outside educational institutions. Announced on Monday, the private teacher work permit allows qualified professionals to offer private lessons individually or in groups.

Beneficiaries include registered teachers in government or private schools, employees in the government and private sectors, unemployed individuals, school students aged 15 to 18, and university students.

Launched jointly by the MoHRE and the Ministry of Education (MoE), the permit aims to curb illegal private tuitions. Here is all you need to know about the private tutor licence.

How can one apply for the permit?

Eligible applicants can submit a request for the permit through the digital platforms of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE). On the ministry’s website, applicants will find ‘Private Teacher Work Permit’ under the ‘Services’ tab.

Is the permit free? How long is it valid for?

The two-year permit is granted free of charge. “This allows qualified individuals … who are granted the permit to offer private lessons and generate direct income, provided they sign a ‘code of conduct’ document approved by the ministry,” the MoHRE said.

Individuals offering private lessons without a permit from the ministry will be subject to “fines and penalties”. The ministry did not specify the fine amounts or detail the penalties.

Can licensed tutors work from their home countries?

Yes, provided that they have a valid residency.

Does the licence cover both online and in-person tutoring?

Yes, a single licence covers both.

Is there a cap on the number of students one can tutor?

No.

How long does it take for the permit to be issued?

According to the ministry, it takes one to five working days.

What can one do if the application is denied?

The applicant can submit another request after six months.

What are the documents needed to get a private tutor licence?

The requirements vary, depending on who is applying. Among others, these are the documents that may be required:

Valid UAE residency (passport/Emirates ID)

Signed declaration

Certificate of good conduct

No-objection certificate from the employer

No-objection certificate from the guardian (for students looking to offer private tuitions)

Experience certificate (if any)

Photo with white background

Why has the permit been introduced?

Dr Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al Mualla, undersecretary for Academic Affairs of the Ministry of Education, said the new system provides “flexible options for students and parents … while maintaining discipline, quality, and efficiency in the educational process”.

“The introduction of a permit for individuals qualified to provide private lessons will help curb illegal and unregulated practices when recruiting private teachers, which risk affecting the learning process as a whole,” he added.

The legal framework regulates private lessons at the national level, protects the rights of private teachers, and “ensures that students receive supplemental education that meets their learning style and needs”.

Khalil Al Khoori, undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs at MoHRE, called on those looking for private lessons to hire professionals authorised to offer these services, and to meet their financial obligations as agreed between the two parties.

