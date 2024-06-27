UAE ministry reveals classification criteria for top universities

The new policy will be in place until October, authority says
Top universities in the country have been classified based on specific criteria laid down by the UAE's Ministry of Education. These evaluation measures have been anchored on a national agenda geared towards growth and innovation.
In classifying universities, the UAE is placing a strong emphasis on scientific research and innovations, and teaching quality — with each being attributed 35 per cent in the National Higher Education Institutions Classification Framework.
This was revealed at The National Higher Education Institutions Classification Framework media roundtable that was held on Thursday.
Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the event, Dr Sameera Almulla, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Curriculum Sector and Director of Certificate Equivalency Department at the Ministry of Education, said, “Today we are doing the classification and not the ranking of the universities. The classification at this stage is meant only for ‘research’ universities and a few weeks from this classification will be announced for ‘non-research’ universities."
"The national classification framework consists of four pillars. The scientific research and innovation is attributed is 35 per cent, teaching quality has also been given 35 per cent, employment and job market alignment is 20 percent and international collaborations is attributed 10 per cent.”
Institutions are segmented into two major categories: research institutions and non-research institutions of higher education.
They are further classified into one of four levels within each category.
The objective of this framework is to elevate the standards of educational institutions, encourage the implementation of best academic practices, and create an educational environment that enhances both the quality of education and the overall student experience.
Earlier, the Cabinet had approved a national framework to classify higher education institutions within the UAE, encompassing both public and private institutions.
