UAE: Meet the 2025 Rhodes scholars who dream of advancing gender equality, AI safety

For Alya Alhabtari and Firas Darwish, this year’s Rhodes Scholars from the UAE, the journey to one of academia’s most coveted honours that entails determination, intellect and resilience culminated in a moment of pure disbelief and joy.

The duo from NYU Abu Dhabi, who previously attended the American International School in the capital, will begin their postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford in October 2025. They will join more than 100 scholars from across the world to become part of a dynamic community of young leaders dedicated to making a meaningful global impact.

The Rhodes Scholarship, founded in 1903, is widely regarded as the oldest and most prestigious graduate fellowship in the world, based at the University of Oxford.

Reflecting on the whirlwind experience, Alya admitted to feeling anxious after the final interview, but what followed was a life-changing surprise.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on Sunday, the Emirati recipient said, “I wasn’t expecting it to happen so fast. We had just left the interviews, and I thought it would take hours — maybe even longer — before hearing back. I was already trying to figure out how I’d pass the time during the wait. But as soon as I got home, I got the call within an hour.

“I was so excited, I couldn’t believe it, because I was actually worried after the interview and felt like I could have done better. It was unbelievable, and I was not expecting it.”

Alya Alhabtari

She recalled that she received a great deal of support from her father. “My dad really supports me, and he really wanted me to go to Oxford, so that was really helpful. One of my professors ever since I entered the university as a freshman, has also been telling me to apply to Rhodes” added the 21-year-old.

'Golden target'

Similarly, Firas Darwish emphasised that upon joining New York University Abu Dhabi, he quickly observed the impressive number of alumni who had been awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship.

The Jordanian expat who grew up in the UAE said, “In fact, NYU Abu Dhabi reportedly has the highest number of Rhodes Scholars per capita, making it a standout achievement for the university. For many students, this scholarship represents a ‘golden target’ to strive for during their time at the university. It’s a significant aspiration for many. So, the motivation is that you have a chance to apply for it…so why not? Let’s see what ends up happening.”

Firas Darwish

The 21-year-old recalled that many of the other finalists were also from the same university, with some of them being his friends.

“Everyone was incredibly talented. It was anyone’s game at that point. But the moment you get that call, you get this massive relief. The first thing I did is immediately called up my parents, to share it with them. It was quite cathartic to hear back from them (committee). I think having it as a call is certainly more exciting than an email. It keeps you on your feet.”

Moment of deep self-reflection

The Rhodes selection process seeks to identify young individuals who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, exceptional character, leadership qualities, and the drive to maximise their potential while committing to addressing humanity's challenges.

The process includes a rigorous review stage, followed by a finalist interview conducted by a selection committee comprising distinguished experts and leaders from diverse fields.

Reflecting on the journey, they mentioned how writing the statement of purpose and preparing for the interview prompted deep self-reflection.

"I think the Rhodes Scholarship forces you to think about yourself a lot in ways that you wouldn't think of otherwise. For example, the things I want to do in the future really forced me to think of every aspect, in a way I had not really thought about it before, in great detail. It forced me to think about why am I passionate about certain things," said Alya, who plans to pursue an MSc in Global Governance and Diplomacy and a Master's in Public Policy. Her ambition is to advance the UAE's foreign aid strategies through these studies. "I want to work on foreign aid initiatives focused on gender equality initiatives in Muslim-majority countries. The reason I would want to do this is to be able to relate it to my life, what brought me to this point. It's been a reflection process I went through while writing my personal statement and preparing for the interview," said the multifaceted individual who also has a passion for indoor wall climbing, playing the piano, and debating. Role of extracurricular activities Meanwhile, Firas intends to study for an MSc in Advanced Computer Science and a Master's in Public Policy, focusing on shaping global AI governance and addressing issues like data privacy and bias in artificial intelligence. "What I really want to work on is AI safety, particularly, working on technical AI safety and governance and translating it into useful policies. I find that an MSC in advanced computer science coupled with Masters in Public Policy allows me to really work at the realms of both policy and code at the same time and bring them together." Firas' experience also stressed on how extracurricular achievements can shine in surprising ways, even in highly competitive scholarship processes. Reflecting on his non-academic leadership roles and the unexpected ways they resonated during his interview, he said, "I am currently the vice-captain of the men's football team at NYU Abu Dhabi. Ironically, you'd expect the questions to focus on academics or public service, but my role on the football team, the position I play, and the teamwork it involves, were topics of interest. They are the positives of the extracurriculars and how these things can even come out during an interview like this."