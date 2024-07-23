UAE: Meet teacher who hasn't taken a day off for 20 years; student with 100% attendance from Grade 1 to 12

Photos: Supplied

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 6:16 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 6:18 PM

It’s hard to forget a teacher who had shown up in school every single day for the past 20 years, or a student who had been marked 'present' without fail from Grade 1 to 12.

To call it dedication could even be an understatement as Indian teacher Poonam Kewlani wouldn't even file leave for once-in-a-lifetime family occasions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“My two brothers got married, but I didn’t attend their weddings because I didn’t want to take leave. I told them to have their weddings on weekends if they wanted me there," said Kewlani, a teacher at Our Own English High School Sharjah Boy’s Branch.

“My sister got married on a weekend, so I went to India for her wedding and returned in time for school. I've never attended a family function on a working day, only during summer or winter holidays or weekends, because I didn't want to miss any working day,” added the Indian expat.

Kewlani, who joined the school in 2004, became a mother five years later. She shared that even when her daughter was a toddler and frequently fell ill at the nursery, everything somehow seemed to work out for her.

“I have to say I was very lucky because my daughter always fell sick during the weekend. Surprisingly, whenever she would fall sick it would be during the weekend, and by the time it was time for school somehow she would recover, not fully but to a great extent.”

“Even in India, luckily, there were no emergencies or untoward happenings that would prompt me to travel suddenly,” she added.

Student with perfect attendance

A student in the same school has a similarly impeccable attendance record. Evan Chandy John has never missed a class from Grade 1 to 12.

John said he got this sense of discipline from his father.

The student who was also felicitated with the ‘Best Attendance’ award said seeing his father not miss a single work day has also inspired him to follow suit.

“Growing up, I’ve seen my father go to work every single day. That has instilled a sense of discipline in me that I should attend school every day irrespective of the circumstances," he said.

"They have also encouraged me to attend school and study, as education is the most important thing. I’ve always felt that if you miss a day you won’t be able to cope up for the next few days."

When John was in Grade 8, he fractured his right leg while playing sports, but he still didn't need to take any time off.

“Fortunately, it happened during my vacation. I feel it’s about perseverance, dedication, and willingness. Sometimes, it’s not about the grandest of achievements but small efforts that you put in that make things great.”

What showing up means to them

Both Kewlani and John received the 'best attendance' award from their school.

Kewlani’s unbroken streak became a symbol of her reliability and dedication. Students and parents alike began to recognise her as a pillar of stability.

While some felt envious of the solid reputation she has carved for herself, most were just utterly shocked at her ability to always show up.

“My colleagues who have joined recently keep asking me how have I managed to maintain this incredible record…how did I pull this off?"

Kewlani said it all started in her early years as a teacher when she wanted to prove herself.

"I admired many popular teachers and aspired to be like them. During that academic year, I didn't take a single day off and discovered that those with perfect attendance were recognised during the staff meeting and awarded a certificate.”

Now a mission

Eventually, her remarkable attendance record garnered attention. Kewlani once had a casual conversation with her school’s HR secretary, prompting the school to explore her leave file.

“I was chatting with the HR secretary, who discovered I hadn't taken leave in 20 years. She verified it by checking my empty leave file and informed the principal. As a result, I was honoured during the annual prize day with a trophy and monetary compensation for my dedication."

Since then, she had received numerous awards and accolades, not just for her unbroken streak, but for the quality of her teaching and the positive impact she had on generations of students.