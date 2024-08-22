UAE: IGCSE/GCSE results out today; most schools celebrate 100% pass rate

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Excitement and jubilation were written on the faces of students from British curriculum schools as they received their IGCSE/GCSE (International/ General Certificate of Secondary Education) results today, August 22.

GEMS Education’s British curriculum schools announced they scored “an impressive close to the 2024 summer examination season. This year, more than 3,800 students from 23 schools in the UAE and Qatar took more than 26,400 IGCSE/GCSEs. Across the GEMS network, 3,617 entries scored a perfect grade 9 or A*, equivalent to 14 per cent of all entries; 22 per cent scored 9-8 (A*); 40 per cent of entries obtained grades 9-7 (A*-A); 60 per cent scored 9-6 (A*-B), and 83 per cent were graded 9-4 (A*-C).

Notably, at Jumeirah College Dubai, 27 per cent of GCSE entries were awarded the top grade 9 and 85 per cent of students achieved grades 9-6 (A*-B).

At GEMS Wellington International School, 26 per cent of entries scored grade 9 or A* and 81 per cent scored 9-6 (A*-B); while GEMS Cambridge International Private School–Sharjah saw 45 per cent of entries at grades 9-8 (A*).

Other distinguished achievements include GEMS Wellington Academy-Silicon Oasis, where an impressive 60 per cent of entries were awarded grades 9-6 (A*-B). GEMS FirstPoint School – The Villa and GEMS Metropole School – Motor City achieved 55 per cent and 56 per cent of entries at grades 9-6 (A*-B), respectively.

Dr Saima Rana, GEMS Education Deputy CEO, congratulated the students and said: “We understand that this is a critical phase as you choose your pathway. However, we want you to know that no matter which route you pursue, whether it is advancing to A-levels, the IB Diploma Programme, vocational training, or other exciting opportunities, your teachers and school are here to support you every step of the way. Your success today is just the beginning, and we are excited to see where your talents and determination will lead you next.”

100% pass rate maintained

Rebecca Coulter, principal at Dubai British School Jumeirah Park said: “We are thrilled to announce that our students have once again exceeded expectations in their GCSE examinations. This year, 46 per cent of our students achieved A* and A grades, with an impressive one-third earning A*.

“We are also delighted to maintain our 100 per cent pass rate across all 28 subjects, with some outstanding individual performances. Our students achieved well over one grade higher than their predicted CAT4 (Cognitive Abilities Test) target grades. This remarkable result reflects the students' hard work and determination, along with the invaluable support and guidance from our dedicated teaching team,” she added.