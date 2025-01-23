UAE: How schools are using AI, metacognition to develop self-monitoring skills in students

With schools in the UAE already implementing metacognitive techniques to revolutionise educational experiences of both teachers and students, institutions are leading the way in integrating AI into the school digital ecosystem.

As the world commemorates International Education Day on Friday to highlight the value of education in promoting peace and development, this topic is once again under the spotlight.

January 24 is designated as the International Day of Education. This year, the celebration is in its seventh year with the theme — 'AI and education: Preserving human agency in a world of automation'.

Khaleej Times reached out to various schools across the UAE to understand what measures are being implemented by schools to ensure that AI tools are used in practical day-to-day applications.

Baz Nijjar, Vice President – Education Technology and Digital Innovation, GEMS Education, said, “Metacognition, the awareness and understanding of one’s own thought processes, plays a crucial role in learning. By integrating metacognitive strategies, educators can help students develop skills such as self-monitoring and self-assessment, leading to improved academic performance. Research indicates that when students are taught to think about their thinking, they become more adept at adjusting their learning strategies to achieve better outcomes.”

They explained this integration can lead to improved decision-making and problem-solving skills, as AI provides real-time feedback and personalised strategies for learning and development.

AI doesn’t replace teachers

Robert Walls, Head of Middle East Schools at Nord Anglia Education (NAE), said, “AI tools are used to support learning, not replace the vital role of teachers. For example, AI helps us differentiate lessons by offering tailored resources to students at different levels. It supports children who need an extra challenge and those who need more time to grasp concepts.”

He added, “AI helps with tasks like individualising support or analysing data, freeing up our teachers to focus on building the skills that technology simply can’t teach. Skills like empathy, resilience, critical thinking, and creativity are at the heart of our approach. We embed them through our ‘6Cs framework’ and our focus on helping students develop their metacognitive skills, focused on helping them understand how – and why – they learn the best.”

Headteachers reiterated that AI empowers teachers to individualise instructions and provide tailored support, while for students it fosters more targeted progress.

Lisa Johnson, Principal, American Academy for Girls, said, “We’ve also seen firsthand how AI can ignite creativity and innovation. We’re wrapping up our school-wide filmmaking unit, which will culminate in an exciting film festival tomorrow. Watching the girls bring their ideas to life with the help of AI has been incredible. From brainstorming concepts and crafting scripts to designing stunning visuals, they’ve embraced AI to elevate their projects to the next level.”

AI is a co-educator Rohan Roberts, Director of Innovation and Future Learning, GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, said, "For teachers, AI acts as a co-educator, handling administrative tasks like grading or lesson planning and freeing up time for more creative and impactful teaching. By integrating metacognitive strategies into their pedagogy, teachers can guide students to become lifelong learners capable of critical thinking and problem-solving in a rapidly evolving world." Similarly, specialists also stressed that metacognition is an essential skill that empowers students to understand and regulate their own thought processes, which is increasingly being woven into the UAE's education framework. Dr Sreejit Chakrabarty, Director of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence at GEMS Dubai American Academy and Cluster Education Innovation Lead at GEMS Education, said, "By adopting metacognitive strategies, students are encouraged to reflect on their learning habits, identify what works best for them, and adjust their approaches to achieve better outcomes. This focus on self-awareness fosters independent learning and equips students with the skills needed to adapt in a rapidly changing world."