UAE: Dh7 million total prize money on offer for second edition of Adek Awards

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has launched the second edition of the Adek Awards, recognising and celebrating the achievements of educators, schools, and learning programmes across the emirate.

Open to all public, private, and charter schools in Abu Dhabi, this year’s awards will include early education institutions (EEIs) in select categories. The awards now feature 16 categories, with six new additions. Winners will receive recognition and prizes totalling Dh7 million, with funds allocated to further improvement initiatives at winning schools and EEIs.

The newly expanded categories for EEIs include Best Parental Engagement Award, Director of the Year Award, and Outstanding Educator Award. These additions highlight ADEK’s commitment to continuously enhance education across all levels.

Sara Musallam, Chairman of Adek, said: “Following the first Adek Awards’ success, which highlighted the unwavering dedication and commitment of our schools and educators, we are excited to broaden this year’s recognition. Their passion continues to shape enriching learning experiences of students in Abu Dhabi. With the addition of new categories, we aim to honour outstanding contributions across the sector. We celebrate those who educate the next generation of lifelong learners and global citizens. It is through their efforts that our future generations will contribute meaningfully to the future of Abu Dhabi when they realize their full potential.”

Among the latest additions, the Best AI Programme Award will recognise schools that effectively integrated AI technology to enhance learning and operations. The Best Adek Engagement Award will acknowledge schools with strong collaboration efforts with Adek, while the Best Anti-Bullying Programme Award will honour schools that have created a safe and supportive environment for all students.

The awards will continue to feature the established categories from the first edition, such as Best Parental Engagement, Best Inclusion Practice, Best Professional Development Programme, Best Student Wellbeing Programme, Best Reading Programme, Best Arabic Programme, Principal of the Year, Outstanding Teacher, and the Unsung Hero Award.