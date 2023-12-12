UAE: CBSE Class 12 date sheet, time tables released

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 7:48 PM

Attention all CBSE Class 12th students! The wait is finally over. India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the much-anticipated. Students in UAE following the CBSE curriculum will also follow the same dates and schedule.

Key dates and highlights:

Exam Dates: The CBSE Class 12th board exams will commence on February 15, 2024, and, conclude on April 2, 2024.

Time table: The detailed timetable, including subject-specific dates and timings, is now available for download on the official CBSE website: https://www.cbse.gov.in/

Strategic planning: With the confirmed exam dates in hand, it's time to strategise your study plan. Allocate dedicated time for each subject, create a revision schedule, and prioritize your learning goals.

Resource utilisation: Make the most of available resources like textbooks, study guides, previous years' question papers, and online learning platforms. Utilise online resources like NCERT Solutions, CBSE Sample Papers, and educational YouTube channels to supplement your learning.

Practice makes perfect: Regularly solve practice papers and mock tests to gain time management skills, identify areas requiring improvement, and boost your confidence.

Stay focused and motivated: Remember, consistent effort and unwavering dedication are key to success. Stay focused, avoid distractions, and maintain a positive attitude throughout your preparation journey.

Mastering the CBSE Class 12 board exam syllabus:

Thorough revision: Revise the entire syllabus systematically, ensuring you understand key concepts and can apply them to solve problems.

Subject-specific strategies: Develop specific study plans for each subject based on your strengths and weaknesses. Prioritise challenging areas and allocate more time for their revision.

Focus on understanding: Don't just memorise facts and formulas. Aim to grasp the underlying concepts and develop a strong conceptual understanding.

Visual learning: Utilise diagrams, flowcharts, and mind maps to visualise complex concepts and enhance your memorization.

