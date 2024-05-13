UAE: CBSE Class 12 board results declared; students report log-in issue

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 10:25 AM Last updated: Mon 13 May 2024, 11:19 AM

Spirits are high and students are jubilant in most CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE as institutions are recording an impressive pass rate after the Grade 12 results were announced earlier today.

With students trying to log in immediately after hearing that the results were out, initial reports of log-in challenges emerged.

Schools are still tabulating the results.

The board had provided three links for students to check their results.

Tabulating results

Speaking to Khaleej Times Pramod Mahajan, Principal, Sharjah Indian School said, “Students trying to log in immediately to check their results faced initial hurdles. Some got lucky and could log in and were able to see their results but others were unable to do so as too many people were on the website. However, within an hour, the process eased. We are now tabulating the results.”

This year, the CBSE conducted the Class 12 exams from February 15 to April 2. To pass the CBSE 12 exams, students must achieve a minimum score of 33 per cent in both their internal and external assessments.

Students not meeting this criterion will not be eligible to appear for the compartment exam.

Arogya Reddy, Principal, Ambassador School Sharjah, said, “Schools are yet to get the complete results from the board which is emailed by CBSE to the respective school principals. However, students who have managed to log in individually have seen their results and we are happy with what we know so far. The cases where the teachers had any doubts are all clear. But we await the full result.”

Changes in assessment pattern from 2024-25

CBSE has changed the assessment and evaluation pattern for classes 10 and 12 from the academic year 2024-25, with more weightage given to competency-focused questions in the theory examination.

The weightage of the constructed response questions (short answer questions and long answers type questions) in the theory examination has been reduced to 30 per cent from the existing 40 per cent, according to the circular issued by CBSE dated April 3.

