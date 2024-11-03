UAE announces immediate cancellation of Emsat for Grade 12 students

UAE authorities have announced the immediate cancellation of EmSAT for Grade 12 students and the implementation of revised university admission criteria.

The authority said that admission to medical and engineering programmes will now prioritise students' science subject grades over overall percentage scores.

The decision is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to higher education, enabling students to pursue their future ambitions throughout both their academic and career paths, the ministry added. The move will give universities additional flexibility in setting admission criteria which will provide diverse academic pathways for students.