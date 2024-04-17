UAE

UAE announces 2-day extension of online classes

The decision was taken to guarantee the preparedness of all schools and their surrounding areas in terms of safety and security

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 2:33 PM

Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 3:51 PM

No on-site classes will be held in Dubai for the rest of the week as the government extended distance learning through Thursday and Friday.

The emirate's Knowledge and Human Development Authority announced on Wednesday that "all Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities must continue to offer distance learning on April 18 and 19".


This comes after the Emirates School Education Foundation issued the same decision for all government schools across the country.

This measure aims to guarantee the preparedness of all government schools and their surrounding areas in terms of safety and security before resuming regular in-person classes for students and teaching staff.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, all government schools were directed to adopt distance learning due to unstable weather conditions and the authority implemented the decision for Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.

Sharjah has also extended distance learning for private schools until the end of its four-day week. After two days of online classes, students will continue to study remotely on Thursday, April 18, to ensure their safety, said local government authorities.

Life has come to a grinding halt due to the heaviest rain the country has experienced in 75 years, and schools across the UAE were directed to conduct distance learning until Wednesday, April 17. Authorities in other emirates have yet to decide on the extension of online classes.

