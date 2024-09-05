UAE: 15 faculty members at local university rank among world's top 0.05%

The rulers of Sharjah and Ajman offered similar cables of condolences
A university in the UAE has 15 faculty members listed among the Highly Ranked Scholars in the ‘Top 0.05 per cent worldwide’.
This recognition comes from ScholarGPS, which recognises exceptional international scholars for their remarkable contributions across various research fields, including faculty from Khalifa University of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi who feature in the list this year.
Additionally, 29 faculty members from the same institution are also ranked in the top 0.5 per cent of scholars worldwide, according to this prestigious list.
The 'Highly Ranked Scholars' are authors who are within the top 0.05 per cent in their specific field, discipline, or across all fields, based on the number of impactful publications, measured by citations and high h-index scores.
These distinguished scholars are part of an elite group whose work places them at the forefront of global research.
This recognition is derived from ScholarGPS’s analysis of over 30 million detailed scholar profiles, classified from more than 200 million scholarly publications.
The rankings are based on a scholar's lifetime or five-year research activity, with careful weighting of publications, citations, and the exclusion of self-citations.
Prof Ahmed Al Durra, Associate Provost for Research, Khalifa University, said, “With 15 faculty in the Highly Ranked Scholars among ‘Top 0.05 per cent’, and 29 among the Top 0.5 per cent scholars worldwide, Khalifa University remains top in the UAE in world-class faculty experts who lead research and innovation.”
The University also had 90 faculty members recognised in the prestigious 2023 Stanford University World Ranking, which highlights the top 2 per cent of the most influential researchers globally. This ranking is based on a study conducted by Elsevier, a global information analytics company, and Stanford University.
These faculty members represent over 22 per cent of the UAE's total faculty, which stood at 407 in 2023.
He added, “This ScholarGPS ranking for Khalifa University is also in line with the UAE’s emphasis on attracting worldwide talent in STEM fields, and follows the country’s efforts to create the right environment for scientific exploration which researchers can utilize to obtain solutions to real-world challenges. We believe such faculty accomplishments bring honour not only to Khalifa University but to the UAE and the region in general, while making the UAE’s status as a country with progressive policies that facilitate research and innovation.”
In the 'Global Discipline Lifetime' category, Khalifa University's Industrial Engineering and Operations Research discipline is ranked #53 worldwide, while Aerospace and Aeronautical Engineering is ranked #54, placing both fields in the top 100 globally.
Chemical Engineering is ranked #137, and Electrical and Computer Engineering is at #160, keeping Khalifa University within the top 200 in these areas. Over the past five years, the university has published 7,340 papers, accumulating a total of 91,528 citations.
