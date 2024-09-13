UAE: 1,000 pre-KG seats added in 12 schools in Abu Dhabi

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 6:09 PM

Another 1,000 pre-KG seats has been added in Abu Dhabi for the academic year 2024-25, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced on Friday.

These seats are available across 12 private schools in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, as part of ADEK’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the educational foundation for Abu Dhabi’s youngest learners.

ADEK engaged with various investors and stakeholders and empowered private schools rated “Good” and above in the latest Irtiqaa ratings to expand their pre-KG sections within their established schools. Clear guidelines and criteria have been put in place, resulting in increased enrolment and smoother transition into kindergarten for children aged 3 – 4, which is crucial for long-term educational success and development.

“By expanding early education opportunities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, we are investing in the most crucial years of a child's development. Early education lays the foundation for lifelong learning, confidence, and success. We want to empower parents to give their children the best start in life, helping them to thrive in school and beyond," said Mariam Alhallami, Acting Executive Director of Early Education Sector at ADEK.

The 12 schools offering the new pre-KG seats are:

1. ABC Private School – Al Shamkha

2. Al Ittihad National Private School - Falaj Hazza

3. ADNOC Schools - Ruwais

4. Al Manara Private School - Al Shamkha

5. Al Nahda National Schools (Girls) – Al Mushrif

6. Bait Al Maqdes International Private School – Mohammed bin Zayed City

7. Future Leaders International Private School - Rabdan

8. International Community Schools – Al Danah

9. Sharjah American International Private School – Shakhbout City

10. Summit International Schools – Al Danah

11.I nternational Community Schools – Khalifa City

12. ADNOC Schools - Ghayathi