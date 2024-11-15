TALLENTEX Overseas 2025 results: Empowering NRI students across GCC to achieve academic excellence

ALLEN Career Institute Overseas reveals result of the 5th edition of TALLENTEX Overseas, rewarding top achievers with scholarships and lucrative cash rewards for academic session 2025-26

TALLENTEX Overseas 2025 has spotlighted new achievers as they join the success club with Yatharth Shah and other past toppers, securing remarkable GCC Rank 1. With outstanding performances, these young talents follow in the footsteps of TALLENTEX alumni, who went on to excel in India's most challenging competitive exams.

"Appearing in TALLENTEX Overseas and securing GCC Rank 1 was a game-changer for my dreams,” shares Yatharth Shah, a 2-year classroom student at ALLEN Overseas. "I never thought I'd secure the Outside India Topper position in JEE Main 2024 Session 1, achieved AIR 138 in JEE Advanced 2024, and study Computer Science at IIT Madras. It all started after appearing in the TALLENTEX exam, which fundamentally shifted my approach and pushed me to aim for achieving top rank in JEE."

The results for TALLENTEX Overseas 2025 have been announced, and once again, the exam has spotlighted exceptional talents across the GCC. Top-performing students have demonstrated their academic excellence and discipline in handling a rigorous syllabus across subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and IQ. This success further affirms ALLEN Overseas' commitment to nurturing potential in NRI students.

Tejesh Vijayabhaskar, Anshuman Rath, Swagath Krishna Rajesh Kumar, and Izaan Ahmad scored top honours from the UAE.

Oman and Kuwait-based students Shashwat Singh, Riti Mitesh Patel, Phani Sai Thaman Sankilisetty and Bhawya Manchanda, respectively, were the class-wise achievers who secured GCC Rank 1 in the exam. This year, 104 students will be rewarded with cash prizes, and all the participating students will be awarded scholarships depending on their score for ALLEN Overseas Classroom courses in the 2025-26 academic year.

"We are incredibly proud of the dedication and passion displayed by the young talents across the GCC through TALLENTEX Overseas 2025. This year's participation is a testament not only to the academic potential of these young students but also to the trust parents have in ALLEN Overseas. Their trust continually motivates us to raise the bar and deliver education beyond textbooks, focusing on holistic development, rigorous preparation, and personalised support," said Keshav Maheshwari, managing director, ALLEN Overseas.

Following the next step after TALLENTEX Overseas, students can now avail their free benefits, participate in the Psychometric Test - a comprehensive test to help students understand their personality, strengths, and interests; and NEOM Sessions - a one-on-one counselling session with ALLEN's experienced counsellors who will provide expert guidance on the best academic career paths to scholarship awardees and other participants. With these insights, they can make informed decisions about the academic and career path that suits them best.

Admissions for the 2025-26 session are now open for students in Grades VI to XII at ALLEN Overseas centres across the GCC. As the academic year begins, there is a growing rush among parents and students to secure admissions at ALLEN Overseas centres. Whether students are preparing for CBSE Boards, JEE (Main/Advanced), NEET (UG), or various Olympiads, ALLEN offers comprehensive coaching programs designed to help them achieve their fullest potential.

Champions start early! By enrolling now, students can take advantage of early fee benefits, along with exclusive counselling sessions and career guidance seminars led by expert educators. This early admission provides students with a competitive edge, giving them the support, they need to excel in these highly competitive exams. As demand surges, seats are filling up fast, making it essential for parents to act quickly to secure a place for their children.

In the 2024-25 session, ALLEN Overseas students again achieved remarkable ranks in JEE, NEET, CBSE Boards, and Olympiads. Impressively, 97 per cent of ALLEN Overseas students qualified for NITs under the DASA Scheme, making them eligible for top National Institutes of Technology (NITs). High-achieving NRI students benefit significantly from the DASA quota, which provides access to premier institutions like NIT Trichy. Notably, the closing rank for the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch was 1224 for Indian students, compared to 18737 for NRI students- highlighting an exceptional opportunity for students in the Middle East to pursue prestigious engineering programmes in India’s top NITs, gaining a world-class education and promising career prospects.

ALLEN Overseas is proud to expand its footprint in the GCC region, bringing world-class education closer to students. With established centres in the UAE (including Bur Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Nahda, JLT, Musaffah, and Sharjah), Kuwait (Salmiya and Mahboula), and Oman (near Lulu Hyper Market), the institute is all set for the grand opening of its newest academic centre in Ghubra near ISG & ISB. This expansion is a testament to its dedication to providing high-quality education to students in the Middle East, ensuring they have access to ALLEN’s proven methodologies and expert faculty near them.

The ALLEN Overseas centres are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that foster both learning and personal growth. Students benefit from a comprehensive academic experience, which includes personalised coaching, part tests, full syllabus tests, and a range of practice materials - all designed to prepare them for the challenges of competitive exams in pre-engineering, pre-medical, and various National/International Olympiads. Each centre upholds the same commitment to excellence that ALLEN has been known for over the past 36 years in India, making it a trusted choice for parents who want to provide their children with the best possible foundation for their academic journey.

As the institute continues to grow and evolve, ALLEN Overseas remains focused on empowering students to not only succeed in exams but also to build strong foundations for their future careers.

