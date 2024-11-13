Study in India Expo 2024: Bridging opportunities for the Indian diaspora in the UAE with world-class education

Are you an Indian parent in the UAE, eager to explore top-tier educational opportunities for your child? The Study in India Expo is your gateway to accessing world-class education in India, designed specifically for the Indian diaspora in the UAE. Set to take place in Abu Dhabi (15-16 November), Dubai (16-17 November), and Ras Al Khaimah (19 November) 2024, this event is a must-visit for families looking to make informed decisions about their children's future.

Discover Leading Indian Institutions Under One Roof

This year's Study in India Expo brings together over 50 distinguished institutions, many holding prestigious NAAC accreditation and NIRF rankings, providing confidence in the quality of education and excellence in academic infrastructure. You’ll find representatives from top-ranked universities such as VIT-Vellore, Manipal, Symbiosis International University, Christ University, Jain University, KIIT University, LPU, Gitam University, Thapar Institute, Sharda University, Galgotia University, Pandit Deendayal Energy University, and many more. These universities, recognised for their global standards and future-ready programmes, present an unparalleled opportunity for students to interact, ask questions, and explore their potential academic pathways.

Whether your child's aspirations lie in engineering, medicine, business, or emerging fields like AI, robotics, and aeronautics, the Study in India Expo offers a chance to explore all these avenues in one place. Engage directly with university representatives, admissions teams, and career counselors to understand the best courses and pathways suited to your child's aspirations and the demands of tomorrow's workforce.

Top Boarding Schools: Nurturing Future Leaders

In addition to universities, the Expo brings together over India's leading boarding schools, including Harrow International School, Woodstock School, The Aga Khan Academy, Mayo College, Mayo College Girls' School, Mussoorie International School, Jain International Residential School, SSVM World School, and United World Academy. From hill stations to metropolitan campuses, these schools offer top-notch facilities at accessible fees and follow various esteemed boards like IB, Cambridge, CBSE, and ICSE. The Expo is a unique platform for families to explore boarding schools that not only emphasize academic rigor but also nurture essential 21st-century skills, preparing students for global success.

Insightful Seminars and Counselling Sessions for Future-Ready Careers

One of the Expo's highlights will be a series of seminars, panel discussions, and counseling sessions with leading educationists and career counselors, focusing on futuristic careers and emerging fields. For students aiming for high-impact careers in a rapidly evolving job market, these sessions provide a rare opportunity to gain insights into high-growth sectors, discover which skills are in demand, and understand how Indian institutions are preparing students for global competitiveness.

A One-Stop Solution for Informed Decision-Making

The Study in India Expo offers Indian families in the UAE a time-saving, comprehensive platform to explore some of India's finest educational institutions without having to visit multiple campuses. "The Study in India Expo stands as a commitment to providing high-quality, affordable educational opportunities to the Indian diaspora in the UAE," said Sanjeev Bolia, founder and MD of Afairs Exhibitions & Media Pvt. Ltd. "Education has the power to transform lives, and this Expo is a step toward empowering our community through accessible education. We're thrilled to host this event for the 12th consecutive year in the UAE, offering families a unique chance to discover the best education India has to offer."

The Expo promises unparalleled access to information, including details about financial aid, scholarships, and admission requirements, empowering families to make informed choices. Parents and students can interact directly with institutional leaders, gaining real-time insights into what makes each school and university unique.

Event Details - Save the Dates!

Don't miss this rare opportunity to meet with India's top educational institutions, all under one roof. The Study in India Expo is your chance to ensure your child's academic journey starts on a solid foundation. Admission is free, so bring the whole family and explore a world of educational possibilities in India.

* Abu Dhabi: Millennium Downtown, 15-16 (Fri –Sat ) November 2024

* Dubai: Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, 16-17 (Sat- Sun) November 2024

* Ras Al Khaimah: Hilton Garden Inn, 19 November (Tues) 2024

Register Now!

Seize the moment to shape your child’s future. Register today at studyinindiaexpo.com/uae to avoid missing out on this incredible opportunity to connect with India’s top academic institutions. Participating Institutions vary at each location.