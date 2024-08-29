Some UAE students gear up for half-yearly exams after summer break

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 8:00 AM

Some Indian curriculum schools in the UAE are preparing to start their examinations soon, with students gearing up for the half-yearly exams, mostly scheduled for the second week of September.

According to principals, nearly all the syllabi for the upcoming exams was completed before the summer break.

Some schools also shared the revision plan and exam schedules with students and parents ahead of the holidays.

Notably, Indian schools began their new academic session in April, completing a significant portion of the syllabus before closing for the long summer vacation starting on July 8.

“As a CBSE school, we have term examinations scheduled to begin in the second week of September for Grades 3 to 9 and 11,” said Lini Shivaprasad, Principal, GEMS Millennium School – Sharjah.

“Before the closure of school for the summer break, we sent out the exam timetable and the related syllabus. This was done so that students could plan their learning schedules during the break alongside finding time to relax and enjoy the holidays. Even before our students returned to school on August 26, we shared the revision plan with parents, which we are now following in all classes that are completing the term examination,” she added.

School heads highlighted that students are now engaged in learning and preparing for the forthcoming assessments.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International said: “Our half-yearly examination will begin in the third week of September. Revision is done a few days before the exams commence. As soon as students come in after the long break, we do a target-setting based on the baseline and the last exam taken by them. This happens within the first two days of the school reopening.”

Students set their own targets based on their previous performance, with teachers identifying students who require intervention.

“Such pupils are provided extra support to meet their targets. Students of higher abilities are challenged to push themselves and achieve the optimal level of their potential,” Singh added.

Revision worksheets to aid preparation

Principals shared insightful plans for the upcoming semester that highlight the commitment to enhancing both academic and extracurricular experiences for students.