Some UAE schools ban mobile phones: A move towards better concentration?

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

A ban on smart devices in schools in the Netherlands made global headlines this week, but many schools in the UAE implemented similar measures much earlier.

Students at primary and secondary schools there are now prohibited from using cell phones, smartwatches, and tablets. The Dutch government labelled these devices as “distractions” that hinder academic performance and social interaction.

Earlier in February, England also enacted a ban on mobile phones in schools.

Meanwhile, several schools in Dubai have established their own regulations, as highlighted by various education experts in an interview with Khaleej Times.

“We have a strict policy regarding mobile phones. While students are allowed to carry phones, they are not permitted to use them in class without explicit teacher permission,” said Lisa Johnson, Principal, American Academy for Girls, Dubai.

The school has a graduated consequence system in place for violations. “After an initial warning, further infractions result in the phone being confiscated and held by the principal, with a parent required to come to school to retrieve it. This approach ensures that classroom time remains focused and free from unnecessary distractions,” added Johnson.

School leaders emphasise they encourage responsible use of technology, focusing on educating students about appropriate use and the health risks associated with excessive screen time.

Schools get innovative

“Students in Grade 1 and up are required to have laptops or tablets, which have similar capabilities to smartphones. Locking mobile phones becomes less effective due to this access.

To encourage face-to-face interaction, some schools have timed tech zones during break times, “where students can use their devices in designated areas for limited periods.

“Additionally, we are considering implementing a system where students would need to use exercise equipment as a ‘ticket’ for technology use during breaks, promoting both physical activity and responsible tech use,” added Johnson.

School networks use filters to block social media sites

Principals also reiterate that school networks have strong filters that block access to social media sites, helping to minimise distractions and protect students from inappropriate content.

“We continually monitor and update these filters, regularly adding new sites to the blocked list as necessary. While we discourage the use of technology during breaks, this can be challenging to enforce because students often use their devices for reading and other educational purposes. Rather than policing devices heavily, we guide students on how to use them wisely and productively,” added Johnson.

Strong home-school partnership required

Certain Dubai schools hold regular sessions for parents to discuss the issue with educators. They explained the strong home-school partnership has been more effective than a ‘total ban’ imposition.