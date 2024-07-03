Sharjah Ruler directs immediate maintenance of Al Farahidi School

A two-bedroom villa will come for Dh29 million while a four-bedroom will cost Dh46 million
Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has instructed immediate maintenance work to commence at Khalil bin Ahmed Al Farahidi School in Khorfakkan.
The directive aims to ensure the school is fully prepared to welcome students at the start of the upcoming academic year. He has further ordered that no student be transferred from it to any other school.
As soon as the concerned authority received the directive conveyed by Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, during the Direct Line program, the relevant officials swiftly coordinated with contractors.
They have committed to begin maintenance work immediately, with the goal of completing all necessary work within the next two months.
