Sharjah Ruler directs adoption of Arabic language as mode of instruction in govt nurseries

Sharjah's Ruler directed the adoption of Arabic language as the mode of instruction in government nurseries across the emirate on Sunday.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also pointed out the importance of working to educate and raise awareness among children and parents about healthy food and its impact on the child’s integrated upbringing in all aspects of health, mental, physical.

The leader also emphasised on the participation of parents in the educational process to ensure its success.

The decision came during the 14th meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Education Academy at its headquarters in the University City in Sharjah.

Other proposals

The Ruler also approved designs for the proposed new expansion of the current building of the academy, which includes a number of facilities to be added while maintaining the available green spaces.

The additions include a specialised centre for training in the field of early childhood and its annexes, and another building designated as a sports facility for indoor and outdoor physical training.

The nurseries report included a number of statistics including the number of registered children, and the expansion work that was carried out in some nurseries to meet the increasing demands of parents to register their children in the current academic year, who were received in Sharjah government nurseries.