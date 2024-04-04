Revealed: 15 cheapest schools in Dubai with tuition fees at less than Dh14,000 per year

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 4:58 PM

With most Dubai private schools given the green light to increase tuition fees, the spotlight turns to institutions whose rates remain competitive.

A spike of up to 5.2 per cent in fees could send some parents on a hunt for more affordable alternatives in a pool of more than 200 private schools in the city.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The emirate's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has made all information about school fees available in a comprehensive fact sheet that can be accessed online. In just a few taps, one can see an overview of how much an institution charges — including costs outside the scope of tuition fees.

Khaleej Times searched for some of the most affordable schools in Dubai, based on 2023-2024 fees published on the KHDA fact sheets. Here's a list:

Iranian Salman Farsi Boys School

Annual fees: Dh2,546 (Grade 1) to Dh3,845 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Iranian

Founding year: 2000

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Qusais First

Crescent English School

Annual fees: Dh3,954 (KG1) to Dh10,280 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1984

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Qusais First

Little Flower English School Dubai

Annual fees: Dh4,004 (KG1) to Dh4,288 (Grade 6)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1984

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Hor Al Anz

Gulf Model School

Annualfees: Dh4,490 (KG1) to Dh7,580 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1982

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Muhaisnah First

The Central School

Annual fees: Dh4,278 (KG1) to Dh7,701 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1981

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Nahda Second

New Indian Model School

Annual fees: Dh4,697 (KG1) to Dh7,766 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1980

KHDA rating: Good

Location: Al Garhoud

English Language Private School

Annual fees: Dh4,312 (FS2) to Dh11,321 (Year 13)

Curriculum: UK

Founding year: 1982

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Umm Hurair First

Al Sadiq Islamic English School

Annual fees: Dh5,567 (FS2) to Dh10,150 (Year 11)

Curriculum: UK

Founding year: 1989

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Qusais First

Elite English School

Annual fees: Dh5,414 (KG1) to Dh11,736 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1993

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Deira

Gulf Indian High School

Annual fees: Dh5,033 (KG1) to Dh9,161 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1979

KHDA rating: Good

Location: Al Garhoud

Grammar School

Annual fees: Dh5,125 (FS1) to Dh6,954 (Year 13)

Curriculum: UK

Founding year: 1974

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Garhoud

United International Private School

Annual fees: Dh6,229 (KG1) to Dh13,310 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Philippine

Founding year: 1992

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Muhaisnah First

Al Eman Educational EST

Annual fees: 6,000 (KG1) to 8,939 (Grade 9)

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Founding year: 1973

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Rashidiya

Arab Unity School

Annual fees: Dh6,504 (FS1) to Dh11,121 (Year 13)

Curriculum: UK

Founding year: 1975

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: A Mizhar First

Pakistan Educational Academy

Annual fees: Dh6,644 (KG1) to Dh8,702 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Pakistani

Founding year: 1983

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Umm Hurair

ALSO READ: