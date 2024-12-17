‘Regret not learning the language’: Why some UAE residents can't speak Arabic despite school lessons

Despite living in a region where Arabic is deeply woven into the fabric of daily life, many residents in the UAE — even those born and raised here — struggle to speak the language fluently.

This trend persists, despite Arabic being taught in schools across the country. As World Arabic Language Day approaches on December 18, the challenge of mastering Arabic remains a topic of reflection for many.

World Arabic Language Day, celebrated annually on December 18 since 2012, serves as a reminder of Arabic’s global significance, with over 360 million native speakers worldwide. The day also commemorates the adoption of Arabic as the sixth official language of the United Nations in 1973.

‘Regret not pursuing the language’

For many expats, the regret of not embracing Arabic during their formative years is palpable. Hasti Motevasel, an Iranian expat now studying in Milan, was born and raised in the UAE. During her school years, she learned beginner-level Arabic, with the curriculum remaining “consistent each year, emphasising basic vocabulary, simple sentences, and fundamental grammar".

Raised in a multicultural environment, Hasti never felt the pressure to master Arabic, as the diversity around her allowed communication in other languages, making her "overlook the need to improve (her) Arabic skills".

“But as I matured, I've come to regret not pursuing the language more seriously, wishing I had invested the effort to achieve an advanced level of proficiency," she admitted.

Although Hasti can read Arabic signboards due to similarities with her mother tongue, Farsi, her spoken Arabic remains minimal. “I learned Arabic at school as a part of the curriculum and did not take any private tuition. I speak Farsi at home, as it's my first language, so I never really practised speaking in Arabic.”

Hasti noted that she found Arabic challenging due to its unique structure and grammar rules, which differ significantly from English. "Unlike English, which is a relatively straightforward grammatical structure, this often requires rigorous effort to understand some very unfamiliar rules along with a willingness to immerse oneself in the language, which is why I think most expats remain at a basic level of Arabic, or broken Arabic", noted the 21-year-old.

“My personal challenge in learning any new language lies in my passion for it. Without a connection to the language, grasping its rules and complexity becomes much more difficult,” she added.

'It’s always an asset to know another language'

Mahima Jose, who moved to Dubai from India at the age of seven, recalled her early experiences with Arabic education, when memorisation was the norm. “Starting Grade 2, there was a learning gap as some pupils already knew Arabic. I took private tuitions and picked it up but, at the time, the mindset was just to get by. We didn’t fully appreciate the language’s value in the long run," shared the 34-year-old expat.

Though she learned the language up until Grade 10, her vocabulary remained limited, and speaking in Arabic never became practical at home, where she spoke Malayalam, and in her school environment, where English was mostly used. She added that now, as an adult working in real estate, she can see how valuable fluency in Arabic could have been, especially when dealing with Arabic-speaking clients.

“In retrospect, I regret not putting in more effort. I can somewhat read and write Arabic but struggle with interpretations...It’s always an asset to know another language — it opens up more opportunities,” added Mahima.

How to help students connect with the language

Many educators in the UAE also acknowledge the challenge of making Arabic relevant to students who may not have regular exposure to the language outside of the classroom.

Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, superintendent/CEO at GEMS Al Khaleej International School and senior vice president – Education at GEMS Education explained that English, as the primary language of communication in the UAE, diminishes the need for Arabic in everyday situations. "If the curriculum focuses more on written Arabic rather than conversational skills, students may not feel confident using the language in real-life situations," she stated.

She suggested that schools could better serve expat children by focusing on practical, immersive learning experiences that emphasise speaking and listening skills. “Expat children can better learn Arabic by participating in engaging and practical language programmes that emphasise speaking and listening skills.

"Schools could enhance their curriculum by incorporating more group activities, role-playing scenarios, and real-life conversations with native speakers,” she noted. She explained offering extracurricular activities such as drama, music, or sports in Arabic could also help students connect with the language in enjoyable and meaningful ways. Guttural sounds can be difficult to pronounce The complexity of Arabic pronunciation also adds another layer of difficulty. Sangita Chima, principal of Amity School Dubai, highlighted that certain Arabic sounds — like the guttural 'ع' or 'غ' — are challenging for non-native speakers to master. “Arabic is a strong and powerful language that is not easy to learn. It is a ‘Dad’ ض language with a unique pronunciation. It is one of the most distinct letters in Arabic, often referred to as ‘the letter of the Arabs’ because of its rarity in other languages. Non-native speakers find it challenging to gain fluency and avoid speaking the language," she explained. Despite these challenges, educators emphasise that learning Arabic is the key to deeper cultural understanding. “We are expats, alright, but the UAE is also our home. Exciting teaching/learning tech tools can infuse language skills seamlessly as students have astute abilities to learn multiple languages. Notably, 60 per cent of our students select Arabic as a second language in the CBSE Grade 10 Board examination,” she added. ALSO READ: UAE: Parents hail new Sharjah rule to make Arabic the main language at govt nurseries