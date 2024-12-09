Over Dh1,000 per week: UAE parents question if high winter camp costs are 'value for money'

Image used for illustrative purposes

Parents in the UAE are expressing concern over the high costs of winter camps for their children, with some priced as high as Dh1,100 per week but run for only a few hours each day.

With schools in the country closing for a three-week winter break from December 16, 2024, to January 5, 2025, many families are exploring different camp options. However, the high costs of these camps have led some parents to consider alternative solutions, such as taking time off work to care for their children themselves.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Neha Bhagwat shared that she's considering sending her younger son to a football camp. However, she remains uncertain about whether it’s worth the cost, particularly when she already has an older child at home.

“I am thinking of sending my younger son who is in Year 4 to the ISM football camp but it's priced at Dh780 per week. But most camp options are priced at around Dh1,000-1100 per week," she said.

"When you have more than a child it’s difficult to decide if it’s value for money," added the Indian expat. "However, my older son who is in Year 8 won’t be attending any camp this year. Instead, he’ll be studying at home and spending time with friends in the neighbourhood."

I want to keep the kids entertained

“While afternoon pick-ups from these camps can be an added challenge during a busy workday or when coordinating a carpool system, leaving children at home alone with the nanny while parents are at work can lead to excessive screen time, as they don’t always listen to the help, which presents another issue. Therefore, sending them to a camp is often the better option,” Neha noted.

Another parent, Sally Maddison, explained that while camps are a necessary option for working parents, they can be expensive. “These camps are quite pricey, but unfortunately, they’re our only option," said the mother of two. "I want to keep the kids entertained, as staying at home would lead to boredom, making it hard for me to work."

Sally highlighted a variety of local options in her area at Sustainable City, such as sports, art, and play camps, with prices ranging from Dh165 per day to Dh715 per week for one child. "For two kids, the cost can quickly add up to nearly Dh1,500 per week," she noted. While camps like the PlayPoint camp at a local soft play centre offer a sibling discount, Sally still finds it difficult to justify the expense, especially given the shorter hours compared to school schedules.

Sally Maddison's children

"Camps normally start at 9am instead of 8am, further shortening the available time. Sometimes you wonder if it's better to send them to camp or just take a holiday and care for them yourself. However, when you do go out, you end up spending money, as they always want to do activities,” added the British expat.

She also mentioned that while many camps offer good entertainment, the activities often don’t match their advertised focus. "I chose a sports camp thinking they’d be learning sports, but when they came home, they told me they painted and played Tag," she said. "I expected more structure, especially when I’m paying for a sports-focused camp."

Variety of camps led by professionals

Despite the cost concerns, some parents see the variety of camp options in Dubai as a positive aspect of the city's offerings. Elena Tatarchuk, a Russian expat who has lived in Dubai for six years, highlighted the wide range of camps available for different interests and age groups. She also pointed out that parents here are fortunate to have access to camps tailored to every child's age and skill level, led by experienced professionals. Elena is considering several camps for her children, including a creative arts camp at Oli Oli as well as a multi-sport camp at Sunmarke School and the FitRepublic Camp in Sports City. Elena Tatarchuk's family The JVT (Jumeirah Village Triangle) resident found that the Sunmarke School camp, priced at Dh700 per week for a half-day programme, offered a good balance of affordability and quality. "The kids are entertained, socialising, and learning new skills for five to six hours a day," she noted. Elena is particularly keen on enrolling her children, aged 9 and 7, in the camp as she reiterated it offers a productive alternative to screen time at home. "The kids are well cared for and have a great time." After one week of camp, Elena plans to take her family travelling for the rest of the holidays. "I've had a very positive experience with camps in Dubai and I feel there is a variety of options available, from sports to creative arts, catering to different interests," she added.