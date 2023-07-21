Now, UAE students can take IIT-Delhi summer classes in Abu Dhabi

Currently, the prestigious institute is conducting immersive mathematics workshops in the Capital to prepare students for university admission exams

The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has launched a summer training programme in Abu Dhabi, which is being held by its leading professors.

IIT-Delhi is a premier technical and research institute funded by the Indian Government and will be opening its offshore campus in the Capital next year. A memorandum of understanding regarding establishing an international campus was inked during the recent state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. IIT-Delhi has started initiating outreach programmes for students in the UAE.

Currently, the prestigious institute is conducting immersive mathematics workshops in Abu Dhabi with custom-built programmes intended to enhance students’ key STEM skills in preparation for university admission exams, including those of IIT-Delhi.

The workshops started with the ‘Summer Outreach Programme’ held this week with the participation of more than 100 Grade 10+ students with a minimum GPA of 75 per cent in the last academic year, or a result of 80 per cent in science and mathematics subjects.

IIT-Delhi professors offered students a unique learning opportunity in the field of materials, robotics and the human body, principles of design thinking, and drone engineering, among others. There were a series of interactive sessions with practical experiments to enhance students’ experiences in relevant fields.

The training will continue on July 24 and run until August 12 with the School Immersion Programme in Mathematics. This programme will see 30 students with the same qualifying criteria participate in interactive training sessions under the supervision of leading IIT-Delhi professors.

The three-week training programme will offer advanced learning opportunities in math, and cover areas of integral calculus and differential equation, probability theory, and matrix theory, among others.

Early next year, IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi is set to launch its academic programmes with a host of bachelor’s, master's, and PhD programmes. It is expected to offer a diverse range of programmes covering energy and sustainability, artificial intelligence, computer science and engineering, healthcare, mathematics and computing, and other disciplines of engineering, sciences and humanities.

