Look: Dubai volunteers paint murals, assemble desks in complete school makeover

Students and teachers at the National Charity School Primary will be in for a surprise when they return to their classes on Monday. Their school has undergone a complete transformation, from refurbished furniture to newly painted murals on the walls.

Dubai Cares, in partnership with Alec Holdings, organized this volunteer activity as part of its Volunteer Emirates: School Refurbishment initiative.

The event brought together volunteers, all focused on enhancing the school's infrastructure and creating a better environment for learning.

Volunteers spent their weekend morning assembling desks, installing new school furniture, and setting up the sensory rooms to cater to the needs of students with learning challenges. The school fence was also a canvas for creativity, with volunteers painting educational murals that not only beautify the environment but also serve as a learning tool for students.

Abdulla Alshehhi, chief operating officer at Dubai Cares, said: “We have provided the school with a wide range of essential resources and equipment to ensure an enriching and inclusive learning environment for all students.”

He mentioned the refurbishments, which include the installation of 25 open storage cabinets in each classroom to give students a place to store their belongings. “In addition, we have supplied 120 tables across all classrooms to accommodate the learning needs of 800 students, including 63 students of determination. We have also equipped the teaching staff with new workspaces by providing 12 desks, six teacher cabinets, and chairs for an organized and productive environment.”

One of the major highlights of the refurbishment was the installation of educational murals throughout the school, “designed to inspire creativity and curiosity in the students,” said Alshehhi.

“For students of determination, we have specifically focused on enhancing the sensory rooms. These rooms are equipped with three dedicated storage cabinets and padding for both the floors and walls to ensure safety and comfort.” Said Alshehhi.

The sensory rooms also feature specialized educational tools designed to provide sensory stimulation for students with special needs, making the learning process more inclusive and supportive. John Deep, chief operating officer of Alec Holdings, a Dubai-based construction company said that many of their employees volunteered their time and skills. "It's just part of our initiative to give back to the community. We take such things very seriously and look forward to further working with Dubai Cares to continue improving the educational experience for students," said Deep.