‘It’s a beautiful language’: Students of 7 nationalities learn Arabic at UAE institute

Twelve students from seven different nationalities recently graduated from an intensive Arabic language course in Sharjah, marking a significant milestone in their cultural and linguistic journeys. The diverse group, hailing from India, Armenia, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Pakistan, and Russia, came together to immerse themselves in the beauty of the Arabic language and deepen their understanding of Arab culture.

Among the graduates was Shahzadi Urooj from Pakistan, who shared her lifelong desire to learn Arabic. "I always wanted to learn Arabic; I feel pleasure when I see people speaking Arabic. It’s a beautiful language and it's also a valuable skill to have," she shared.

Shahzadi enjoyed the learning process and faced no significant challenges, highlighting memorable experiences such as the graduation ceremony and cultural trips. "The trip and the graduation ceremony were unforgettable," she recalled.

Shahzadi shared that she hopes to pursue further education at Qasimia University in Sharjah. She also encouraged prospective students to take the plunge into Arabic studies, stating, "It’s a really great decision and opportunity to learn Arabic; it’s gonna be a lot beneficial."

Marine, an Armenian student, shared her motivation for enrolling, saying, "The country and Arabic music inspired me to enrol." Although she initially struggled with learning the alphabet, she found the course engaging and fun.

"The activities during the classes were fun; I enjoyed every day, and getting a certificate after the course was an achievement for me," she added. Marine also emphasised the joy of connecting with fellow students and the cultural insights gained from living in the UAE, such as music, food, and festivals.

Meanwhile, Najjah from India, was motivated by her religious connection to the Quran. "Learning Arabic helps me understand the Quran better, and it also allows me to teach my children, as they have Arabic subjects at school," she explained. Despite facing challenges with spelling, Najjah persevered through practice and repetition. She noted that being surrounded by Arabic speakers has boosted her "confidence to convey and connect with them more effectively".

She shared that her experience has helped her gain confidence in teaching her children and sparked a newfound interest in Arabic culture, as she now enjoys listening to Arabic songs and watching Arabic cartoons.

Ryan Yates, an American student, had dual goals – to read and recite the Quran and improve his conversational skills for business purposes. "I want to read the Quran and also speak Arabic fluently for business," he said.

Although he continues to face challenges with reading as well as grammar and punctuation, he appreciated the family-like atmosphere in his classes. "It felt less like a class and more like family helping you," he said. Ryan believes that as more people learn about Islam, their interest about the Arabic language will grow, which will help him build a stronger personal connection to the language.

The graduation ceremony, which took place in October, marked the end of an intensive language course at the Arabic Language Centre, part of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah.

Established in 2018, the centre aims to offer a structured, academic approach to learning Arabic for non-native speakers. It provides a platform for international students to explore the beauty of the Arabic language and enhance cultural communication through Modern Standard Arabic. Since its establishment, the Arabic Language Centre has graduated over 100 students from countries such as the Philippines, India, Pakistan, the UK, China, and Russia, enhancing their reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills in the language. The centre also supports integration into the Emirati community and enriches cultural experiences by offering exceptional courses that highlight the beauty of Arabic. These courses help students improve their communication skills and pronunciation, fostering greater cultural exchange. With aspirations to further their Arabic skills, many graduates are eager to continue their learning journeys. "I do want to continue to level2. In fact, I'm waiting for the call so that I can join as soon as possible," Shahzadi confirmed.