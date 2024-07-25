Dubai students to get ‘mental health first aid’ training to support friends, classmates

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Some schools in Dubai aim to create a team of senior students who will be trained in Mental Health First Aid (MHFA).

This comes after the emirate recently launched a comprehensive mental health framework worth Dh105 million.

Notably, Mental Health First Aid is an internationally recognised, evidence-based training programme designed to provide support for mental health issues, similar to how physical first-aid training addresses physical health concerns.

Dubai’s Mental Health Framework aims to accomplish 10 strategic goals within the next five years and create an all-encompassing care model addressing every aspect of mental health services. Additionally, the framework will emphasise the educational environment by equipping school staff and parents with the tools to enhance students' psychological well-being.

Khaleej Times reached out to a few schools and experts to understand how such novel initiatives will add to the ‘care strategy’ for pupils.

Counselling, peer support

Ian Plant, Principal/CEO, GEMS Founders School – Dubai South said, “It is wonderful to learn about the Mental Health Framework that will most definitely benefit all schools across Dubai in creating a more supportive and nurturing educational environment.”

“We will provide counselling services, implement peer support initiatives and eventually build a team of senior students trained in mental health first aid.”

Plant explained that the school has already established strong partnerships with mental health professionals and organisations in Dubai to provide expert support and guidance to their team.

“As part of this initiative and building upon the huge success of the Wellbeing Matters framework, schools will be able to further integrate health education into their curricula, training staff to recognise and address mental health issues, and ultimately provide the wraparound care all students and staff richly deserve,” he added.

Timely support

Wellness experts highlighted implementing mental health first aid in schools will create a safer, more supportive environment where students can thrive both academically and emotionally.

“Providing immediate assistance for panic attacks, anxiety, and other mental health challenges within the school environment is crucial. This ensures that students receive timely support, reducing the impact of these issues on their education and overall well-being,” said Girish Hemnani, a Life Coach and Energy Healer based in Dubai.

Schools in Dubai already prioritise the mental health and well-being of all stakeholders across their schools, but by embracing the new framework, institutions reinforced their commitment to ensuring all students feel a sense of belonging to their school community.

“We have designed a comprehensive wellbeing programme, based upon the best practices already in place across GEMS, which includes training all teachers in mental health first aid and conducting regular mental health workshops.