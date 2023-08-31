Dubai school team wins UAE National Championship for racing

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 8:57 PM

Team Nautilus, from the JSS International School, Dubai secured victory at the UAE National Championship, hosted at the prestigious Yas Marina circuit, showcasing remarkable talent and ingenuity.

Out of more than 13,000 participants, Nautilus emerged as champions. With a record - breaking time of an astonishing 1.074-second run at Yas in Schools. Their outstanding achievement has earned them the privilege of representing the UAE on the international stage at the prestigious F1 In Schools World Finals, scheduled for September in Singapore.

The motto of Nautilus is "Empower tomorrow with Nautilus today." The team's goal is to spread STEM education, hence, their focus extends beyond engineering. They are significantly closer to accomplishing this aim thanks to their three major projects.

Nautilus Sustainability spearheads its drive to transform F1 In Schools into a carbon-positive project, showcasing the importance of environmental responsibility in an engineering setting. Nautilus Junior is their way of instilling a passion for STEM into young minds, ensuring the continuation of innovation. The team's dedication to giving back is highlighted by the Nautilus Community project. They continue to be rooted in their community as they reach the World Finals while working hard to leave a lasting impression with their knowledge and commitment.

Supporting them throughout their journey were: Al Laith, ADNOC, Bhanzu, Borg Rolls Warner, Rekha's Dental Company, Gentur Security, Mille Milglia Cafe, Herriot Watt, Real Impact, Singapore Airlines, CRP Gulf etc.

Al Laith, as the prime sponsors of Team Nautilus have been supporting Nautilus ever since the beginning, their agile team can design, engineer, manage, build, or rent any big idea.

