Dubai school inspections halted; is it temporary? KHDA official clarifies

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 3:00 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 9:24 PM

School inspections have been halted in Dubai but an official clarified that this applies only to the 2024-25 academic year.

An official from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) quelled all doubts and stressed that the decision was taken to enhance the teaching and learning experience in the emirate's schools.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Fatma Belrehif, CEO of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB), told Khaleej Times: “The decision for schools to not undergo full inspections applies only for the 2024-25 academic year.”

In an exclusive interview with KT, Belrehif addressed other concerns — including potential uniform fee increases for the 2025-26 academic year.

Any such hike, she said, will have to be verified by the KHDA.

“The School Fees Framework is the mechanism by which schools can adjust their fees annually. The rate by which schools can adjust their fees is tied to each school’s most recent inspection rating. Any fee adjustment by schools must be approved by the KHDA. Schools will be notified in case of any changes or updates to the fee framework,” Belrehif said.

Fatma Belrehif, CEO of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, KHDA

In April 2024, the KHDA announced an Education Cost Index (ECI) of 2.6 per cent, based on which schools could adjust their fees for the 2024-25 academic year. In the emirate, private schools were authorised to raise tuition fees by a maximum of 5.2 per cent, depending on how they fared in the latest annual inspections.

Dubai schools have typically undergone inspections and received new ratings every year, except during the pandemic when conducting them weren’t feasible.

Focus on specific areas

Though full inspections were paused, the DSIB will carry out additional visits in the nex academic year, focusing on particular areas.

“We will conduct other visits that target specific focus areas and include ongoing monitoring activities. Any update to future inspection cycles will be announced next year.”

After the initial announcement about the pause, some Dubai school leaders indicated the possibility of combining the biennial quality assurance inspection with annual, lighter assessments focused on specific or immediate concerns.

“The decision (to pause inspections) aims to support the teaching and learning process for students and gives schools the opportunity to implement changes to support their development and improvement plans," Belrehif said.

“Inspectors will conduct quality assurance visits that target specific focus areas to monitor schools’ progress on improvement plans during the next academic year."

Schools that wish to undergo a full inspection may submit a request to the inspection team, which will be subject to review and approval, she added.