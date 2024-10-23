Dubai nursery to hire local mothers to help teach students Arabic

In a bid to promote Emirati culture and language, a nursery in Dubai is taking an innovative approach by hiring local mothers over the age of 50 to engage with children and "foster an authentic family atmosphere".

“The Arabic language is declining as children spend significant time playing English games on their devices. This is why we prioritise Arabic as our mode of instruction," Hamda Al Mutaiwi, director of Al Freej Nursery, told Khaleej Times.

The community nursery is pioneering a fully Emirati approach by employing senior mothers who dedicate their free time to interacting with children in ways that celebrate Emirati culture.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Mutaiwi explained, “We are specifically looking for mothers over 50 who are available and eager to teach.” Applicants must meet specific requirements such as being a UAE national with qualifications in early childhood education and relevant experience.

Launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (Iacad), Al Freej Nursery is a community-focused establishment that aims to instil Islamic values, traditions, and authentic Emirati culture in young children. “We concentrate on two key aspects: the Arabic language and national identity,” added Al Mutaiwi.

The nursery accepts children from 1 to 4 years old. Currently, the nursery has 45 children, but it can accommodate up to 101 children. Priority for registration is given to working mothers from Iacad and Emirati families, though any working mother from nearby areas can also register her child.

Cultivating an Emirati community

As many Emirati customs and traditions are at risk of fading away, the nursery strives to nurture an Emirati community for children. Al Mutaiwi mentioned that they are collaborating with Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to enhance their initiatives.

To enrol, parents need to visit the nursery with their child for an introductory session with the director about the registration process. The monthly fee for the nursery is Dh2,750. The nursery is equipped with three classrooms, a clinic, indoor and outdoor play areas, and rooms named after heritage figures like “Dkhtoora Zainab,” honouring a respected late doctor in the UAE. Additionally, the nursery features traditional Emirati clothing as uniforms, with boys wearing 'kandura' and girls in 'mukhawara.' Looking ahead, Al Mutaiwi announced plans to open another nursery in Dubai next year in collaboration with KHDA, further expanding their commitment to fostering local culture. ALSO READ: Dubai: Meet students from non-Arabic speaking countries vying for Dh100,000 prize in Arab Reading Challenge UAE: Meet 3 long-serving teachers who inspire students beyond the classroom