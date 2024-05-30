E-Paper

Dubai: New British school to open soon, registrations begin from June 1

The school's construction will be completed in phases, starting with the Early Years and primary schools

File photo
Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 10:32 PM

Last updated: Thu 30 May 2024, 10:53 PM

A new British school will be opening soon in Dubai South soon, with registrations beginning from June 1, 2024 and the academic year starting in August, this year.

The Gems Founders School will initially be open for students from FS1 to Year 8. However, it plans to grow to accommodate more than 2,500 students up to Year 13.


The school's construction will be completed in phases, starting with the Early Years and primary schools.

Facilities include spacious classrooms, state-of-the-art labs for Science, Technology, Engineering Arts, Mathematics (STEAM), fully equipped food tech and ICT labs, art and music rooms, dedicated classrooms for language and Islamic studies, and an indoor play area for Foundation Stage.


Sporting provisions include a 25-metre competition-standard swimming pool, a football pitch, multi-purpose sports halls for basketball, netball, badminton, and gymnastics; as well as ample outdoor green spaces for outdoor activities.

