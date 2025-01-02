Dubai classroom to Silicon Valley: 20-year-old launches AI startup after dropping out of prestigious university

Avi Kapur. Photos: Supplied

A 20-year-old former Dubai student has made the bold leap from college life to entrepreneurship, founding a startup focused on combating AI-enabled cyber threats — a venture already creating ripples in Silicon Valley.

This ambitious move comes after Avi Kapur took the daring step of leaving the prestigious University of California, Berkeley, where he had been studying Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences for just a year, to dedicate himself entirely to his startup.

While the likes of Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, and Mark Zuckerberg are often idolised as iconic college dropouts, Kapur’s journey is uniquely rooted in Dubai’s tech-forward environment. From an early age, he nurtured a passion for artificial intelligence. “I did a lot of AI research throughout high school,” he told Khaleej Times during a recent interview.

Even as a 16-year-old, Kapur demonstrated his dedication. He recalled an early turning point. “While still in school, I got a call from a fellow AI researcher who discovered me as a sophomore. They offered to cover my flight and bring me out to the Bay Area. There, at this AI Talent Search, I met my now co-founder, Luke Bousfield. We hit it off and became good friends. We decided to work on AI research all throughout high school. It was a pretty great opportunity for a 16-year-old then.

Luke and Avi

“It let you miss a little bit of school,” he quipped. “I got to work on hard and interesting problems. So, I didn't say no to it and it was very formative for everything that followed. It all blended into one. It was all under my passion for Math and Computer Science, because those were the subjects I took at school. I was directly applying it in research. All this just complimented my studies. Besides, the rigorous academic environment in Dubai taught me how to tackle complex challenges, a skill that has been invaluable in building the company.”

Ranked first in UAE Math Olympiad

At school, the Indian expat was not only a standout student academically, but also ranked first in the UAE Math Olympiad, showcasing early signs of his exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills.

Shedding light on what compelled him to make the decisive choice of leaving the university that many aspire to attend and dedicate himself entirely to building his company, he added, “Initially, it just felt like I needed to be as close to San Francisco as possible. Proximity was a huge thing for me. Berkeley, being just a 20-minute drive away, it just made sense to be there because all cutting-edge research innovation was happening there,” said the former student of Hartland International School, Dubai.

Listening to his inner calling

But as time passed it was just the conviction of his business idea that led him towards his inner calling.

“After my first year, I decided to drop out and focus on my idea, even from here in the UAE. I was truly convinced about the potential of the concept. It felt like the right idea at the right time, and I realised this was a pivotal moment. If I fully committed to it, we could gain significant traction quickly. In the following months, we tested how well we could perform working on it full-time, and so far, it’s been going really well.”

When asked if deciding to drop out of college and telling his parents was challenging, he reflected on the trust and encouragement they offered. “I think my parents have been quite supportive right from the beginning. They heard me and saw the conviction I had in the idea. They didn’t really question it too much. They also saw how much time I was dedicating afterwards as well. So, I don’t think they have any complains.”

“I think one early sign that gave Luke and I a lot of confidence was we were able to close a pretty large… like a billion dollar biotech company as one of our first few clients,” he added.

Startup tackles AI-driven threats Shedding light on Extrian Security, Kapur discussed how his startup is transforming the cybersecurity field with its innovative approach to tackling AI-driven threats. Unlike traditional reactive strategies, its unique AI-powered technology actively detects and neutralises complex issues like deepfakes and AI-generated phishing attacks before they can cause harm. "The landscape of cybersecurity is rapidly evolving with the advancement of AI," he added. As a Z Fellow and judge at HackHarvard and CalHacks, Kapur also mentors innovators while advancing AI-driven cybersecurity. "Traditional reactive security measures are no longer sufficient. We're pioneering proactive solutions that stay ahead of sophisticated threats like AI-generated phishing attacks and deepfakes, redefining the industry." This innovative approach has not only set a new industry benchmark but has already earned recognition from leading cybersecurity experts, forged strategic partnerships with major technology companies, and attracted investment from top-tier venture capital firms. When asked about the possibility of returning to the UAE, Kapur expressed enthusiasm. "I'd love to come back to Dubai. There is so much of potential here. This is definitely an area of interest for both Luke and I. It will happen almost as soon as we can. We'd love to expand."