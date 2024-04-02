Dubai allows private schools to increase fees by up to 5.2%

Emirates Red Crescent said that plans are underway to provide Eid clothing to people in Gaza
Private schools in Dubai will be able to increase their fees by up to 5.2 per cent, depending on how they fare in the annual inspections. Schools whose ratings dropped will not be eligible to apply for any fee increase.
This came as Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced an Education Cost Index (ECI) of 2.6 per cent, based on which schools can adjust their fees for the 2024-25 academic year.
The rate by which schools can adjust their fees is tied to each institute’s recent inspection rating. Any fee adjustment by schools must be approved by the KHDA.
Here are the calculations:
More to follow
