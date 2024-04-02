Dubai allows private schools to increase fees by up to 5.2%

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 12:28 PM

Private schools in Dubai will be able to increase their fees by up to 5.2 per cent, depending on how they fare in the annual inspections. Schools whose ratings dropped will not be eligible to apply for any fee increase.

This came as Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced an Education Cost Index (ECI) of 2.6 per cent, based on which schools can adjust their fees for the 2024-25 academic year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The rate by which schools can adjust their fees is tied to each institute’s recent inspection rating. Any fee adjustment by schools must be approved by the KHDA.

Here are the calculations:

Schools that improve their rating from ‘Weak’ to ‘Acceptable’ or ‘Acceptable’ to ‘Good’ can increase their fees by up to double the ECI of 2.6 per cent, which is 5.2 per cent.

Schools moving from ‘Good’ to ‘Very Good’ will benefit from an increase of up to 1.75 times the ECI. That’s an increase of up to 4.55 per cent.

Schools improving their rating from ‘Very Good’ to ‘Outstanding’ will be eligible to increase their fees by up to 1.5 times the ECI, which is 3.9 per cent.

Schools that maintain the same inspection rating will be allowed to increase their fees by up to 2.6 per cent.

More to follow

ALSO READ: