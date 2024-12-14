Haji Jamaluddin with students of Crescent English School Dubai. KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

At 90, Haji Jamaluddin is as active as ever, overseeing the operations of Crescent English High School in Dubai, a school he founded in 1984 to provide affordable education to low- and middle-income families.

Every day at 10.30am, the Indian expat arrives at the school, which remains one of the most affordable in the city, with tuition fees around Dh3,500—far below the costs at many other Dubai institutions.

For Jamaluddin, the school is not just a business, but a mission. “It keeps me going,” he said, attributing his resilience to his faith. “Allah gives me the strength to continue this mission.” When asked why he hasn’t retired, he offers a simple answer: the school is his lifeline. “When I’m with the children, I forget everything. They make me feel alive. As long as I can, I want to keep going.”

Photo: Supplied

For Jamaluddin, Crescent English High School is a service to the community, not a commercial venture. “I realised long ago that parents with limited incomes had few options for their children’s education. These children would have nowhere to go otherwise,” he explained. The school, which follows an Indian CBSE curriculum, is what Jamaluddin described as sadaqah jariyah (ongoing charity)—a continuous act of giving. “The UAE has given so much to me and my family; it’s our home away from home. This is my way of repaying that debt.”

Over the years, Crescent’s alumni have made their significant marks worldwide, holding prominent positions in various industries. Their visits remind Jamaluddin of the school’s far-reaching influence. “They often come back to meet me, and those moments are priceless,” he said. “Eventually, all of us will go, but when I go, I want to take something meaningful with me.”

Originally from Kollakadavu, Mavelikara, in Kerala, Jamaluddin began his career as an auditor with the Government of Maharashtra before moving to Air India International in Bombay (now Mumbai). In 1965, when Dubai was still a quiet port town, he secured a visa to work at the First National City Bank (now Citibank). Two years later, he joined the Bank of Oman (now Mashreq Bank), where he worked as a manager until 1983. During his time at the bank, he played a key role in launching the Indian Rupee Draft business, which streamlined financial transactions for Indian expats in the UAE.

“Back then, Dubai was just a sleepy port town with not much happening,” he recalled. He also noted that he helped establish consular services for Indian expats in Dubai. He said: “At the time, consular services for Indians in the UAE were only available in Oman. We worked to bring those services here, making life much easier for the community.

"Similarly, there were no direct flights for the large Keralite diaspora in Dubai—they had to travel via Mumbai. We proposed the idea and succeeded in bringing direct flights from Kerala to Dubai.”

After resigning from the Bank of Oman in 1983, Jamaluddin turned down several lucrative offers to pursue his dream of establishing a school for those in need. “I wanted to build something that would serve the community and leave a lasting legacy,” he said.

The beginnings of Crescent English High School

Crescent English High School began in a modest villa in Rashidya in 1984, moved to larger premises in Nad Al Hammar in 1993, and eventually settled in its expansive current campus in Al Ghusais in 2000. Today, the school educates over 1,600 students from a wide range of nationalities, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, and the Philippines. “The diversity here is incredible,” he says. “We have students from all over, and there’s a waiting list of 5,000 for just 150 seats. Just yesterday, an Indian member of parliament requested admission for a student.” A proud father of six, including four practising doctors, Jamaluddin’s dedication to his mission is shared by his children. His son, Dr Riyas Jamaluddin, a restorative dentist in Sharjah, calls the school a “miracle", saying: “It doesn’t make economic sense, but it works." His eldest son, Dr Saleem Jamaluddin, an internal medicine specialist in Dubai, added: “For Baba, the school is a legacy, not just an institution.” Reflecting on the challenges they’ve faced, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, Jamaluddin said: “We didn’t let go of a single staff member.” His commitment to both the staff and students remains unwavering. “Children join us as crescents,” Jamaluddin said with a smile. “They leave us as full moons, ready to light up the world.” His work continues to inspire not just his students but also his family and the entire community, leaving a lasting legacy that extends far beyond the classroom. ALSO READ: UAE: This Sharjah school still has 4 out of 15 founding staff after 25 years