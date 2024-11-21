CBSE date sheet 2025: Grade 10, 12 board exams to begin on February 15

CBSE, results, grade 10, grade 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the schedule of Grade 10 and 12 board examinations for academic year 2025, with exams slated to begin on February 15, 2025.

For the first time, the date sheets were released nearly 86 days before the start of the examinations. "Compared to 2024, the release this year is 23 days earlier. This has been possible due to the timely submission of the LOC by schools," the board said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The detailed date sheet has been published on the official CBSE website, with a sufficient gap given "between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes", the board said in a statement. Exams will begin at 10.30am on all days.

The CBSE Secondary School Examination 2025 will commence on February 15, 2025, and go on until March 18, 2025, according to the schedule.

The science exam is slated for February 20, 2025, running from 10.30am to 1.30pm, while the social science (087) exam will be conducted on February 25, 2025.

As per the schedule, the mathematics exam is slated to take place on March 10 and the Hindi exam on February 28.

For the CBSE Senior School Certificate Exam 2025, the tests will also begin on February 15, 2025, and end on April 4, 2025. The physics exam is slated to be held on February 21, 2025, while the exam for mass media studies will be conducted on March 7, 2025.

The chemistry exam is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2025, and the business studies exam will take place on February 22.

Moreover, the geography exam will be conducted on February 24.

"The date sheet has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure no two exams chosen by a student fall on the same date," the CBSE said.