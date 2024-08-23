UAE: Schools see last-minute admission rush with 3 days left for students to return

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Several schools around the country, especially affordable ones, faced heavy rush for last-minute admissions. Some are working around the clock, while others are starting extra classes to meet the demand.

“Last-minute admissions typically increase significantly as the academic year approaches,” said Sahar El Gayyar, director of admissions and community relations at Next Generation School Dubai. “To manage the influx, we are extending working hours, streamlining the admissions process, and seeking additional assistance from our support and admin teams.”

Most UAE students will go back to school after their seven-week long summer vacation on Monday, August 26. While for some it will be the start of a new academic year, for others it will be the continuation of the previous year that began in April.

According to Sahar, such last-minute admission rush is quite common. “It is usually caused by relocation to the area or the country or by those making late decisions,” she said. We do our best to accommodate the sharp increase in applications. However, we cannot always find a placement as most of the grade levels are full by this time. Sometimes we do open extra classes to accommodate the high demand, especially in the early years programme.”

At the Hope English School in Sharjah as well, staff have been working around the clock to meet the influx of new admissions. “Out of the 295 new admissions we have, we received the highest number of admission requests for lower grades,” said admissions officer Alice. “Many of them have relocated to the UAE from other countries. In such cases, awareness about the documentation process is one of the biggest struggles we face.”

Negotiated payment plan

For many parents, the back to school period brings with it a huge bill. Sharjah-based parent Niggat Abbas has spent over Dh25,000 this week alone. “I have three children studying in school and college,” she said. “The back to school period is one of the most expensive times. We tried to negotiate a payment plan with school and university. The school refused but thankfully, the university agreed. This has helped us immensely.”

She said she and her husband have been trying to cut down on every dirham spent. “We are now looking for second hand books so that we don’t have to spend money on brand new ones,” she said. “We have also procured uniforms from an independent store as they are cheaper than the ones being offered by school. For stationary and other such items, we are looking for good deals.”

Divya P., whose children study in a British syllabus school here, said that she was getting her children’s textbooks from India. “I have two children and I can save about Dh3,000 together on both their textbooks by ordering from India,” she said. “As soon as the book list was out, I placed an order for them. Next week my brother will come to Dubai and he will bring the books with him.”