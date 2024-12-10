Abu Dhabi school break: Learn Arabic, produce artwork inspired by Suhail Star at these camps

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced its School Break Camps Programme – an initiative that brings together leading organisations to deliver diverse and enriching camps during school breaks, ensuring students have stimulating, impactful, and enjoyable experiences.

Building on the popularity the summer camps received earlier this year, ADEK aims to ensure a growing, steady pipeline of camps for every school break, reinforcing its commitment to fostering students’ holistic development and preparing them for future success.

Starting on Monday, December 16, the programme will offer camps across arts, sports, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), Arabic literacy, culinary arts, and environmental education, designed to encourage continuous learning beyond the classroom.

Here is a list of camps which children can take part during school break:

Art Lab camp

In collaboration with partners, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, students can take part in the Art Lab Camp, where they’ll produce artwork inspired by the Suhail Star and Khaleeji mythology.

Space camp

Students can engage in a series of scientific creative experiences, aimed at fostering teamwork and creative expression.

Sports camp

On the sports front, specialised two-day training camps in football, basketball, and swimming will be offered by Manchester City, Sport 360, and Storm Academy. Top-performers will be invited to ADEK’s talent identification programme, training with elite coaches from Manchester City, Jr. NBA, and Olympian athlete Sarra Lajnef.

Culinary School camp

The Culinary School Camp by ICCA offers a multisensory experience where participants will learn the fundamentals of cooking, pastry, and food photography, helping them develop their mathematical, chemistry, and visual skills.

Arabic Reading camp The Arabic Reading Camp by Almubarakah Foundation aims to strengthen Arabic literacy through interactive, engaging activities. Younger students can engage in Arabic culture through the Beit Arabi Winter Discovery Camp, a two-week programme covering Arabic language, drama, and creative skills. Environmental heroes camp The Environmental Heroes Camp by Gracia Farm teaches environmental stewardship through hands-on activities such as eco-tours, recycling, and conservation projects, inspiring a commitment to sustainability. AI, machine learning In collaboration with various universities, high school students will gain access to several camps focused on hands-on experience in AI, machine learning, and programming. Participants can take part in AI for Tomorrow Camp by 42 Abu Dhabi, where they begin with the institution’s Discovery Piscine – an intensive bootcamp that tests participants' aptitude in computer programming, endurance, and commitment, concluding with an AI Hackathon. Other STEM offerings include AI for a Sustainable Future by Khalifa University, AI Discovery Programme by the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Prompt Engineering by UAE University, Data Science and AI Training by UAE University, Creating with AI by NYU Abu Dhabi, and the AI Winter Camp by Abu Dhabi University, all designed to build AI literacy and essential technical skills for the future.

