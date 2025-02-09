Abu Dhabi organisation to train UAE citizens in special education with 4-year programme

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) is actively working to localise specialised professions, including special education teaching, in collaboration with relevant UAE entities.

The organisation stressed that localising the special education profession will advance humanitarian services tailored to People of Determination.

As part of this initiative, ZHO has launched a four-year academic programme to train Emirati male jobseekers in special education, supporting the UAE's Emiratisation strategy.

Training Emirati professionals to meet high professional standards ensures effective communication and service delivery, particularly as they share the same cultural background, traditions, and societal values.

Currently, ZHO employs 161 Emirati special education teachers, with plans to expand through partnerships with UAE institutions. Additionally, 30 male students are enrolled in special education studies, one of whom has already begun working.

The initiative is supported by strategic partners, including United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), the Abu Dhabi Government Empowerment Department, and the National and Reserve Service Authority.

UAEU selects students from national service graduates and enrols them in a specialised special education programme, with sub-specialisations in intellectual disabilities, autism, and multiple disabilities. The university also provides field training and additional hands-on courses to enhance students' expertise.