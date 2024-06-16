'Early Eid gift': Premature baby boy discharged from hospital after battling health complications

Photo: Supplied

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

A Pakistani couple residing in Dubai received an early Eid Al Adha gift as their premature baby boy was recently discharged from the hospital after being treated for severe health complications.

The baby was born at just 29 weeks and was weighing only 1 kilogram upon his arrival. He underwent severe health complications for 43 days and was treated successfully.

Aysha (name changed), gave birth to a premature child in mid-April, nearly 10 weeks before her due date. Suffering from severe pain, she was admitted to Zulekha Hospital, and the baby was delivered.

Serious health conditions

After the delivery, the doctors recorded that the newborn was having many health complications, including Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome, blood sepsis caused by a dangerous bacterial microbe (MRSA), and other serious health issues such as apnea of prematurity, tachycardia, a prolonged need for a ventilator, and intolerance to feed.

The doctors acted quickly and started the treatment. "We identified the early infections and disorders and started the treatment. The baby had to be put on the ventilator for a prolonged time due to premature birth and the medical complications," said Dr Sherif Mahmoud, consultant neonatology and paediatrics.

Rare congenital malformation

When the condition of the baby became stable, the doctors started the treatment for congenital tracheal agenesis, a severe congenital disorder. “Congenital tracheal agenesis is an extremely rare and severe congenital anomaly of the airways, characterised by complete or partial absence of the trachea with or without a tracheoesophageal fistula,” said Dr Mahmoud.