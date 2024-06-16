'Early Eid gift': Premature baby boy discharged from hospital after battling health complications

Sheikh Hamdan also took to the platform to wish residents and pilgrims on of the holiest days of the year in Islam
A Pakistani couple residing in Dubai received an early Eid Al Adha gift as their premature baby boy was recently discharged from the hospital after being treated for severe health complications.
The baby was born at just 29 weeks and was weighing only 1 kilogram upon his arrival. He underwent severe health complications for 43 days and was treated successfully.
Aysha (name changed), gave birth to a premature child in mid-April, nearly 10 weeks before her due date. Suffering from severe pain, she was admitted to Zulekha Hospital, and the baby was delivered.
After the delivery, the doctors recorded that the newborn was having many health complications, including Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome, blood sepsis caused by a dangerous bacterial microbe (MRSA), and other serious health issues such as apnea of prematurity, tachycardia, a prolonged need for a ventilator, and intolerance to feed.
The doctors acted quickly and started the treatment. "We identified the early infections and disorders and started the treatment. The baby had to be put on the ventilator for a prolonged time due to premature birth and the medical complications," said Dr Sherif Mahmoud, consultant neonatology and paediatrics.
When the condition of the baby became stable, the doctors started the treatment for congenital tracheal agenesis, a severe congenital disorder. “Congenital tracheal agenesis is an extremely rare and severe congenital anomaly of the airways, characterised by complete or partial absence of the trachea with or without a tracheoesophageal fistula,” said Dr Mahmoud.
According to doctors, this is an exceptionally rare congenital malformation, with fewer than 200 cases reported worldwide since 1900. “Successfully diagnosing and managing this case posed a significant challenge,” said Dr Mahmoud.
Dr Mahmoud expressed immense pride in the team's achievement. “This case highlights the advancements in neonatal care,” said Dr Mahmoud.
The baby is doing fine now and is paying periodic visits to the hospital to record his growth. “We are deeply grateful to Almighty and the efforts of the team in helping our baby go home safe. We could overcome all obstacles and save the life of our little boy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed and stood by our side during this difficult journey," said the parents.
