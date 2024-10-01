Dubai’s 'student-centric' education model aims to shape tomorrow’s leaders

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Dubai aims to create a world-leading, innovative education system that prioritises ‘students at its heart’ while equipping them with the skills needed to lead and shape the future.

The student-centric approach is part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to position the emirate as a premier global hub for living and education.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved a comprehensive strategy to transform Dubai’s education sector by 2033.

The Education Strategy 2033 is crafted to revolutionise the education system, guaranteeing high-quality education for everyone.

This plan seeks to create a system that empowers Dubai to achieve its goals, fosters capacity building, and elevates the overall standard of education.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “Our strategy for a world-leading education system will foster lifelong learning and equip the next generation of national leaders, grounded in Emirati values and identity, to shape the future.”

He added, “HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has always championed the values of quality education and dedicated zones for academic, university, and knowledge institutions. Now, Dubai is designing its next decade, and we are building an education system based on the principle of lifelong learning—a system that can adapt to change and nurture national talents. It will be a future-focused education system that involves both teachers and learners in a continuous journey of creativity and growth.”

Under the new strategy, the government has “directed the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to place students at the heart of the new system to equip them with skills to lead and shape the future.”

