E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai's RTA warns of traffic delay on Oud Metha Road

The delay on the key road is due to the football match between Al Wasl and Al Nasr Al Ahli at Al Wasl Club

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 2:24 PM

Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 2:34 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned motorists of traffic and expected delay on Oud Metha Road on Sunday (June 2).

In a social media post, the authority said delays are expected on the major road and the surrounding internal streets near Al Wasl Club today, from 7.30pm to 10.00pm.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and follow the directional signs to ensure a smooth journey.


For anyone driving to watch the game, here are parking options that RTA has provided:

  • 1,500 spots in the parking area directly surrounding Al Wasl Club
  • 1,600 spaces in the adjacent lot next to Al Wasl Club
  • 1,350 slots in nearby lots close to Al Wasl Club
  • 1,500 alternative parking spaces at Al Boom Tourist Village

In a social media post on Sunday afternoon, Dubai Police also advised supporters to adhere to guidelines to avoid intolerance and verbal altercations during the match.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE