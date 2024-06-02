Dubai's RTA warns of traffic delay on Oud Metha Road

Besides being debt-free, the prisoners were released and reunited with their families
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned motorists of traffic and expected delay on Oud Metha Road on Sunday (June 2).
In a social media post, the authority said delays are expected on the major road and the surrounding internal streets near Al Wasl Club today, from 7.30pm to 10.00pm.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and follow the directional signs to ensure a smooth journey.
For anyone driving to watch the game, here are parking options that RTA has provided:
In a social media post on Sunday afternoon, Dubai Police also advised supporters to adhere to guidelines to avoid intolerance and verbal altercations during the match.
