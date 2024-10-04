E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai's RTA lifts ban on e-scooters for Metro riders

Rules on carrying the e-scooter have now been updated by the Roads and Transport Authority

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 1:28 PM

Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 1:46 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Friday announced that commuters can carry some e-scooters on the Metro and Tram.

Foldable e-scooters without a seat can be carried at all operational times in the Metro and Tram. They must, however, fit into the size specification of 120cm x 70cm x 40cm and must not weigh more than 20kg.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority said that foldable e-scooters will now be permitted in metro trains again, however, they must comply with these new rules listed below:

  1. No charging of e-scooter in Dubai Metro or Tram premises
  2. Don't block/obstruct doors, seats, aisles or emergency equipment
  3. No wet or dirty e-scooters allowed into Dubai Metro or Tram premises
  4. No riding of e-scooter in stations or footbridges
  5. E-scooters must be folded when entering stations, platforms or onboard the trains/trams
  6. Turn off e-scooter power at all times during Metro or Tram premises
  7. Protruding parts likely to cause injury or damage property must be covered up or retracted (like, handlebars and bicycle pedals)
  8. Commuters are responsible for the safe carriage of their e-scooters
  9. E-scooters must be folded and use the wide gates when checking in/out at Metro Stations
  10. Always pay attention and be aware of your e-scooter in accordance to the rules
  11. No damaged batteries
  12. No dual batteries
  13. No emission of environmental contaminants
  14. Batteries used should be compliant with international standards (i.e. UL, IEC, etc.)

Dubai had announced a ban on e-scooters inside the Metro and Tram from March 1 to ensure safety of passengers. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on February 29 said that commuters are prohibited from carrying their last-mile transport inside the facilities.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE