Dubai's RTA announces closure of service centres on Prophet's birthday

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 11:25 AM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced that service provider centres will be closed on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The closure is on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). RTA said that work will resume on Monday, September 16, 2024, with the regular operating hours.

Earlier, GDRFA also announced that it would be closed on September 15, which means that amnesty services will not be available on Sunday.

UAE has also announced a paid holiday on Sunday for public and private sector employees. In Sharjah, public parking will be free on September 15; this does not applied to seven-day paid public parking zones which can be identified by blue parking signs.