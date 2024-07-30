E-Paper

Dubai's 'Olympics'? Now, win gold, bronze, silver medals while travelling from DXB; here's how

Passengers can also get to win exciting cash vouchers at the city's swanky Terminal 3

Photos: Supplied
Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 1:27 PM

Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 1:29 PM

The world's best athletes have assembled in Paris, the French capital, for the Olympic Games, aiming to win medals for their respective countries at what is known as the 'Greatest show on Earth.'

And Dubai has got in on the action and the fervour.


DXB, one of the busiest airports in the world, has launched the first DXB Games and passengers travelling from or through the city's swanky Terminal 3 can now get a 'feel' of the Games by competing in sports events. What's more, they also stand to win gold, silver or bronze medals for their stellar efforts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Turning the world’s busiest international hub into a celebration of sportsmanship and cultural diversity, DXB Terminal 3's Family Zone transforms into a vibrant sporting arena. From July 26 to August 11, travellers can dive into the action with activities like the bike sprint to success, football keep-ups challenge, and a basketball shootout.

Compete with family or fellow travellers and stand a chance to earn bronze, silver and gold medals that come with exciting cash vouchers, ensuring that participants have even more reason to join in the fun.

“This summer, one of the world’s largest sporting events provides a platform to promote and celebrate international diversity, making it an ideal occasion for the world’s busiest international hub to align with,” said Michelle Lee, Vice President of Brand and Communications at Dubai Airports.

“We’re committed to providing memorable experiences that resonate with our guests, and we eagerly await the joy and camaraderie the DXB Games will inspire.”

Adding to the celebrations, guests can enjoy live broadcasts of the international sports festival at various food and beverage outlets, which will offer special menus to support the sporting cheer.

This initiative further enhances the festive atmosphere, ensuring that travellers can enjoy the athletic spirit throughout their journey at DXB.

