Dubai's Global Village opening soon: Ticket prices, timings, new attractions; all you need to know

With three days left for Dubai's iconic landmark Global Village to open its doors to visitors, the tourist attraction has announced more exciting details for loyal residents as well as first time guests.
Set to open on October 16, the Season 29 will boast new additions and experiences spanning across entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions.
From ticket prices to timings, here's all you need to know about the beloved winter destination this year.
Tickets for Global Village have seen an increase from last year. During the previous season, weekday tickets were available online for Dh22.50 and any-day passes were open for booking at Dh27.
The destination has made this year's tickets available for booking online on its official website, mobile application and gates (once it opens).
Entry is free for children aged 3 and below, seniors above 65 years old, and for people of determination.
New limited editions VIP ticket packages opened up for pre-booking from September 24. This years packs are as follows:
Mega Gold Pack worth Dh4,745: Global Village Gold VIP pack + Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass
Mega Silver Pack worth 3,245: Global Village Silver VIP pack + Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass
These packs come with an ultimate platinum plus annual pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts which gives holders unlimited access to all parks, Green Plant and a 20 per cent discount at Lapita Hotel, Legoland Hotel, among others.
The classic VIP Packs returned with the Diamond VIP Pack available to buy for Dh7,350, while the Platinum Pack was on sale for Dh3,100. The Gold Pack costs Dh2,350 and the Silver Pack is priced at Dh1,750 each.
On the opening day, October 16, Global Village will be open from 6pm until 12am.
Excluding the first day, regular timings for Global Village on Sundays to Wednesday are from 4pm to 12am.
On Thursday, Friday, Saturday and public holidays the destination will be open until 1am.
This year, Global Village has announced new attractions as well as new concepts for its existing ones. As the new season kicks off, an opening ceremony will be held to mark the occasion.
New additions will be made to the Railway Market, Floating Market and Fiesta Street. There will also be new green promenades with extra seating for families and friends.
The destination will also introduce a Restaurant Plaza and three new culture-rich pavilions, taking the number of pavilions up to 30. There will be over 3,500 shopping outlets this season.
For food enthusiasts, there will be over 250 diversified global cuisines spread across the new Restaurant Plaza located besides the Carnaval fun-fair area. Foodies can also visit the premier dining beside Dragon Lake, the double-story street kiosks of Fiesta Street and enjoy traditional bites at the re-designed Railway Market and Floating Market.
For adrenaline junkies, new rides and games are set to be announced, that will take the total number of entertainment attractions up to over 200. These include adventure experiences, space exploration and heart-pounding fear-based activities.
A new stunt show along with over 40,000 entertainment shows and performances are planned to take place on the Main Stage, Kids’ Theatre and throughout the streets of Global Village.
