Dubai's first-ever liver transplant saves 38-year-old woman's life

A 38-year-old woman successfully underwent the first-ever liver transplant in Dubai, health authorities announced on Wednesday.
Carried out at Kings College Hospital London Dubai on November 29, the life-saving surgery was made possible thanks to a liver donation from the family of a brain-dead individual.
The recipient, whose identity remains confidential, is reported to be in stable condition after the four-hour transplant and has been discharged from the hospital, said Dr Tashfeen Sadiq Ali, chief medical officer at Kings College Hospital London.
“We are very thankful to the donor's family for their generous donation and the patient was saved on time," Dr Ali said.
The patient had been grappling with advanced liver disease, he said. “It was initially managed through medications. Upon admission to the hospital, a thorough review and diagnosis were conducted."
“When we got the donor, we initiated the transplant procedure,” said Dr Ali.
After the transplant, the patient spent 48 hours in the ICU, monitored by medical staff. She was then discharged 10 days after the surgery and she has been recovering well since then.
“As part of the post-transplant care plan, the patient is expected to adhere to a routine of long-term medications. Regular follow-ups, including weekly blood tests, will be crucial in ensuring the continued success of this historic liver transplant,” said Dr Ali.
