Dubai's biggest sale: How tourists, expats plan for VIP access, mega discounts during DSF

People enjoy shopping at the 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2024 at Dubai Festival City Mall. KT photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Ashwin Kuttan and his family travelled from New Delhi, India, to Dubai, specifically to experience the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which runs from December 6 to January 12.

They were eager to experience the event firsthand, drawn by its reputation for unique shopping deals and lively atmosphere. The festival has lived up to their expectations, offering an exciting and memorable experience.

Sharing his experience, Ashwin, 22, said, "I first heard about DSF from friends and family, and Instagram reels and other online videos made it even more exciting. So, we decided to visit Dubai this year, especially during this time, to take advantage of the huge sales. I was able to get the Samsung S23 for nearly Dh700 (Rs15,000) cheaper than in India. I also bought perfumes, novelty items, jackets, and some premium chocolates. I scored some amazing bargains on some other unique things."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A recent survey highlighted the significant role of social media in raising awareness of major sales events like the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Ashwin Kuttan with his family

According to new data from YouGov, DSF continues to be the most anticipated sale event for UAE residents, with 61 per cent planning to shop during the festival.

The influence of social media is strong among those aged 35 and above, with 73 per cent relying on it for updates on major sales.

Furthermore, 52 per cent of residents are influenced by online shopping websites, while 51 per cent are affected by online advertisements when making purchasing decisions.

Loyal customers' deals

Karina Shashkova, a self-proclaimed shopaholic, eagerly awaits the annual sales as they offer her the added benefit of an exclusive shopping experience reserved for loyal customers at select high-end stores.

"I am a loyal customer at stores like Bloomingdale's and Harvey Nichols. The VIP pre-sale events allow regular clients to preview and select items ahead of the main sale rush and I look forward to it. So I can browse without crowds, try what I like, and reserve my choices. Then, on the morning of the sale, I purchase my selections with the discounted prices."

Karina Shashkova

Data reveals that 36 per cent of people wait for such offers to buy luxury items. "Sometimes, a good quality Dh10,000 handbag can be found for Dh5,000, which is 50 per cent off and an amazing deal."

Talking about her most expensive purchase, she added, "A few years ago, I bought a few Cartier watches at the Mall of the Emirates.

"This year, I'm planning to go skiing, so I'll look for some ski gear at discounted prices. It doesn't need to be trendy; something that's good quality will work just fine," added the Kazakh national.

Looking for significant discount

Meanwhile, as per the published report close to 44 per cent of shoppers say they "hold off" on making essential purchases until mega sale event offers, while 36 per cent wait for such offers to buy luxury items. Bernadette Lalog said, "This year, I am prioritising shopping for my kids and husband. Living in the UAE is great because there are some kinds of sales year-round. However, I tend to wait for the major sales to purchase bigger items. My husband's birthday is on January 21, and he's currently into fishing. I intend to gift him a kayak this year because he has been looking for it. It costs around Dh5,000 for a good-quality one. Luckily, his birthday falls within DSF, where I might find it at 50 per cent off – a deal too good to miss. "I also wish to purchase bicycles and other expensive essentials for my home. With two kids, everything I purchase for them doubles in cost, so discounts are a lifesaver". Bernadette Lalog Shopping strategically She reiterates that DSF has become a big part of the city's culture. Lalog pointed out how she plans shopping to make the process efficient, cost-effective, and less stressful. "I am confident I'll get the best prices during those mega sales. "I plan my shopping strategically. I use a website called shoppinginformer.com to track all sales in the city and save specifically for big purchases. Additionally, I make sure to redeem all the points on my credit card for extra savings," added the Filipino expat. ALSO READ: Dubai: Spend Dh1,500 on jewellery to win Dh1.5 million in gold prizes this shopping festival Dubai: Biggest-ever cash prize of Dh3 million announced for one lucky DSF shopper