Dubai: World's largest car market to come up under new deal

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 5:01 PM

A new car market will be catering to passionate auto enthusiasts across Dubai after a deal was signed between Dubai Municipality and DP World to build the largest car market in the world on Thursday.

Under the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the oversight of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the market is set to cover an area of 20 million square feet.

It will offer innovative government and banking services and will be connected to global markets through DP World's network. It will also host major events and specialised conferences in the automotive world.

